Taiwan’s China Times Weekly, Want Weekly end print issues

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China Times Weekly (CTW) and Want Weekly magazines have stopped printing issues and will direct their efforts toward running the CTWANT website, Want Weekly President Chen Su-yu (陳肅瑜) announced on Wednesday (Aug. 25).

Chen told CNA that since taking over as the company’s president two years ago, she has foreseen the end of print issues, as traditional media has steadily waned in recent years amid competition from digital media. Since the company began running its news website CTWANT, the number of articles it has published online has far surpassed those it printed, and the website has generated almost all the company's commercial revenue.

Chen said the decision to end the paper editions was difficult to make yet inevitable in the digital age, adding that only a few employees in print issue-related positions have been laid off. Chen added that the company did so “through means most beneficial to employees and with the deepest apologies.”

CTW was established in 1978 and published 2,271 issues over its 43-year history, while Want Weekly started in 2014 and published 385 issues. Both magazines were part of the Want Want China Times Media Group (旺旺中時媒體集團), and covered a variety of subjects, spanning politics, finance, travel, cuisine, entertainment, and fashion.