Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan’s China Times Weekly, Want Weekly end print issues

Both Taiwanese magazines will continue online as CTWANT website

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/26 14:48
Taiwan’s China Times Weekly, Want Weekly end print issues

(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China Times Weekly (CTW) and Want Weekly magazines have stopped printing issues and will direct their efforts toward running the CTWANT website, Want Weekly President Chen Su-yu (陳肅瑜) announced on Wednesday (Aug. 25).

Chen told CNA that since taking over as the company’s president two years ago, she has foreseen the end of print issues, as traditional media has steadily waned in recent years amid competition from digital media. Since the company began running its news website CTWANT, the number of articles it has published online has far surpassed those it printed, and the website has generated almost all the company's commercial revenue.

Chen said the decision to end the paper editions was difficult to make yet inevitable in the digital age, adding that only a few employees in print issue-related positions have been laid off. Chen added that the company did so “through means most beneficial to employees and with the deepest apologies.”

CTW was established in 1978 and published 2,271 issues over its 43-year history, while Want Weekly started in 2014 and published 385 issues. Both magazines were part of the Want Want China Times Media Group (旺旺中時媒體集團), and covered a variety of subjects, spanning politics, finance, travel, cuisine, entertainment, and fashion.
China Times Group
China Times Weekly
Want Weekly
CTWANT
Want Want China Times
Want Want Group
magazine

RELATED ARTICLES

Time Magazine selects Taipei as one of 'World's Greatest Places'
Time Magazine selects Taipei as one of 'World's Greatest Places'
2021/07/22 17:44
Taiwan's TSMC featured among Time’s '100 Most Influential Companies'
Taiwan's TSMC featured among Time’s '100 Most Influential Companies'
2021/04/29 11:36
Beijing pressures Taiwan media deemed anti-China: US State Department
Beijing pressures Taiwan media deemed anti-China: US State Department
2021/03/31 12:58
Taiwan political magazine to cease print publication after 33 years
Taiwan political magazine to cease print publication after 33 years
2021/01/15 17:18
Biden, Harris named Time magazine's 'Person of the Year'
Biden, Harris named Time magazine's 'Person of the Year'
2020/12/11 22:00

Updated : 2021-08-26 15:28 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan rolls out five measures for delta variant monitoring
Taiwan rolls out five measures for delta variant monitoring
Taiwan reports zero local COVID cases for 1st time in 3 months
Taiwan reports zero local COVID cases for 1st time in 3 months
Safety, side effects of Taiwan's Medigen COVID vaccine
Safety, side effects of Taiwan's Medigen COVID vaccine
Taiwan Meme takes a pop at China leader Xi Jinping
Taiwan Meme takes a pop at China leader Xi Jinping
Lottery player wins NT$2.7 billion Power Lottery jackpot in New Taipei
Lottery player wins NT$2.7 billion Power Lottery jackpot in New Taipei
3 adverse reactions to Taiwan's Medigen suspected cases of needle phobia
3 adverse reactions to Taiwan's Medigen suspected cases of needle phobia
Petition calls for English teachers to be granted entry into Taiwan
Petition calls for English teachers to be granted entry into Taiwan
3 Thai women arrested for prostitution in southern Taiwan
3 Thai women arrested for prostitution in southern Taiwan
Taiwan CECC head says country not pursing 'zero-COVID' policy
Taiwan CECC head says country not pursing 'zero-COVID' policy
13,000 foreign students can now start applying to enter Taiwan
13,000 foreign students can now start applying to enter Taiwan