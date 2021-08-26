15,900 parking spots for scooters at Taipei MRT stations no longer free

Taipei City is making users pay for 15,900 scooter parking spaces at MRT stations. Taipei City is making users pay for 15,900 scooter parking spaces at MRT stations. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Beginning Aug. 30, scooter riders will find they will have to pay to park their vehicle at 15,900 spaces near Taipei Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) stations, reports said Thursday (Aug. 26).

Since 2019, the Taipei City Government has been implementing a four-phase plan to promote green means of transportation and to make users pay for facilities, CNA reported.

During the first phase, scooter parking spaces near 16 commercial areas started requiring fees, with the MRT stations part of the second phase. The changes will also apply to main thoroughfares and alleys at a later date.

A minimum fee of NT$20 (US$0.71) will be asked beginning Monday (Aug. 30) for parking a scooter at several MRT stations on the Songshan-Xindian, Wenhu, and Zhonghe-Xinlu lines. Some of the stations involved are located close to important landmarks, such as Songshan Airport, Songshan Railway Station, the Taipei Arena, the Nangang Software Park, and Xingtiangong Temple.

Officials say residents of nearby areas will not be affected because the end of free parking spots will only apply to about 30% to 40% of the total. Motorcyclists who take the MRT will also enjoy special benefits under a formula using Android phones to pay for the parking and the train journey.