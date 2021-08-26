Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Korean court upholds 8-year sentence in drunk driving death of Taiwanese

Court dismisses defendant’s claim his dislodged contact lens caused fatal accident

  266
By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/26 13:46
The scene of a car accident caused by drunk driving in New Taipei City in July, 2021. 

The scene of a car accident caused by drunk driving in New Taipei City in July, 2021.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A South Korean court on Wednesday (Aug. 25) upheld an eight-year prison sentence given to a Korean man who killed a Taiwanese student while driving under the influence of alcohol in Seoul last year.

The appellate division of the Seoul Central District Court handed down the prison term to the 52-year-old man, surnamed Kim, for hitting and killing 28-year-old Elaine Tseng (曾以琳) while drunk driving in the southern Seoul ward of Gangnam on Nov. 6, according to a CNA report.

The ruling upheld a lower court conviction based on anti-DUI law violations in April.

Tseng, who was a doctoral student studying theology at a university in Seoul, was crossing the road when the driver, ignoring the traffic lights and speed limit, slammed into her, causing her death.

"The bereaved family only wishes for stern and reasonable punishment against the driver and is unwilling to accept any financial reparations or apology," the court said, emphasizing there is no grounds to change the lower court's ruling.

During a lower court hearing, Kim admitted to his crime, but pleaded for leniency, claiming he had difficulty driving at the time because a contact lens he was wearing was momentarily dislodged and his eyesight was poor.

The lower court dismissed his plea and levied a heavier sentence than the six-years prosecutors were seeking, pointing out that Kim had previously been caught drunk driving on two earlier occasions.

After Tseng's death, her parents and a South Korean friend launched a petition on the presidential office website Cheong Wa Dae on Nov. 23, 2020, calling for the maximum sentence for vehicular homicide to be raised. This, they hoped, would ensure the punishment would be severe enough to prevent similar tragedies from occurring.

The petition reached the required 200,000 signatures needed for a government response in just five days.
South Korea
court ruling
Seoul
car accident
drunk driving

RELATED ARTICLES

US senator reveals whirlwind trip to Taiwan kept secret from South Korea in May
US senator reveals whirlwind trip to Taiwan kept secret from South Korea in May
2021/08/12 11:44
South Korea sees Taiwan Strait as national security concern: Scholar
South Korea sees Taiwan Strait as national security concern: Scholar
2021/08/11 14:28
Major theaters across Asia team up to promote performing arts
Major theaters across Asia team up to promote performing arts
2021/08/05 15:44
Japan launches vaccine passports
Japan launches vaccine passports
2021/07/26 16:02
Riot gun birthday surprise fail punished by fine in south Taiwan
Riot gun birthday surprise fail punished by fine in south Taiwan
2021/07/24 18:27

Updated : 2021-08-26 15:27 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan rolls out five measures for delta variant monitoring
Taiwan rolls out five measures for delta variant monitoring
Taiwan reports zero local COVID cases for 1st time in 3 months
Taiwan reports zero local COVID cases for 1st time in 3 months
Safety, side effects of Taiwan's Medigen COVID vaccine
Safety, side effects of Taiwan's Medigen COVID vaccine
Taiwan Meme takes a pop at China leader Xi Jinping
Taiwan Meme takes a pop at China leader Xi Jinping
Lottery player wins NT$2.7 billion Power Lottery jackpot in New Taipei
Lottery player wins NT$2.7 billion Power Lottery jackpot in New Taipei
3 adverse reactions to Taiwan's Medigen suspected cases of needle phobia
3 adverse reactions to Taiwan's Medigen suspected cases of needle phobia
Petition calls for English teachers to be granted entry into Taiwan
Petition calls for English teachers to be granted entry into Taiwan
3 Thai women arrested for prostitution in southern Taiwan
3 Thai women arrested for prostitution in southern Taiwan
Taiwan CECC head says country not pursing 'zero-COVID' policy
Taiwan CECC head says country not pursing 'zero-COVID' policy
13,000 foreign students can now start applying to enter Taiwan
13,000 foreign students can now start applying to enter Taiwan