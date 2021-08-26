Taiwan pledges to provide aid within its capacity to Afghans fleeing Taliban

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Wednesday (Aug. 25) said that Taiwan will provide assistance to Afghan refugees within its capacity and based on the situation in Afghanistan.

As the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan has led to a wave of people desperate to leave, countries have arranged to evacuate their respective citizens and assist Afghans to find refuge abroad. This has prompted calls from Taiwanese for the Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) administration to accept Afghan refugees.

However, MOFA said that while Taiwan does not have a comprehensive refugee law, it will cooperate with the global community and like-minded partners to provide aid "within its capacity, to fulfill its international responsibilities,” CNA reported.

For Taiwan to handle displaced peoples responsibly requires proper identification, resettlement, employment, schooling, and more, which requires inter-ministerial coordination, per CNA.