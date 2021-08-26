Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan pledges to provide aid within its capacity to Afghans fleeing Taliban

Foreign Ministry says it will work with global community to help displaced Afghans

  226
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/26 13:38
Taiwan pledges to provide aid within its capacity to Afghans fleeing Taliban

(AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Wednesday (Aug. 25) said that Taiwan will provide assistance to Afghan refugees within its capacity and based on the situation in Afghanistan.

As the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan has led to a wave of people desperate to leave, countries have arranged to evacuate their respective citizens and assist Afghans to find refuge abroad. This has prompted calls from Taiwanese for the Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) administration to accept Afghan refugees.

However, MOFA said that while Taiwan does not have a comprehensive refugee law, it will cooperate with the global community and like-minded partners to provide aid "within its capacity, to fulfill its international responsibilities,” CNA reported.

For Taiwan to handle displaced peoples responsibly requires proper identification, resettlement, employment, schooling, and more, which requires inter-ministerial coordination, per CNA.
Taiwan
MOFA
Afghanistan
Afghan refugees
refugee law

RELATED ARTICLES

American Institute in Taiwan director visits National Development Council
American Institute in Taiwan director visits National Development Council
2021/08/25 20:40
New British deputy representative takes office
New British deputy representative takes office
2021/08/25 18:38
Taiwan's Keelung-class destroyers train to counter Chinese attack
Taiwan's Keelung-class destroyers train to counter Chinese attack
2021/08/25 18:29
Michelin Guide Taipei & Taichung 2021 revealed
Michelin Guide Taipei & Taichung 2021 revealed
2021/08/25 17:12
Taiwan-US TIFA working groups to meet soon
Taiwan-US TIFA working groups to meet soon
2021/08/25 16:41

Updated : 2021-08-26 15:27 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan rolls out five measures for delta variant monitoring
Taiwan rolls out five measures for delta variant monitoring
Taiwan reports zero local COVID cases for 1st time in 3 months
Taiwan reports zero local COVID cases for 1st time in 3 months
Safety, side effects of Taiwan's Medigen COVID vaccine
Safety, side effects of Taiwan's Medigen COVID vaccine
Taiwan Meme takes a pop at China leader Xi Jinping
Taiwan Meme takes a pop at China leader Xi Jinping
Lottery player wins NT$2.7 billion Power Lottery jackpot in New Taipei
Lottery player wins NT$2.7 billion Power Lottery jackpot in New Taipei
3 adverse reactions to Taiwan's Medigen suspected cases of needle phobia
3 adverse reactions to Taiwan's Medigen suspected cases of needle phobia
Petition calls for English teachers to be granted entry into Taiwan
Petition calls for English teachers to be granted entry into Taiwan
3 Thai women arrested for prostitution in southern Taiwan
3 Thai women arrested for prostitution in southern Taiwan
Taiwan CECC head says country not pursing 'zero-COVID' policy
Taiwan CECC head says country not pursing 'zero-COVID' policy
13,000 foreign students can now start applying to enter Taiwan
13,000 foreign students can now start applying to enter Taiwan