Moderna most popular vaccine in Taiwan, Medigen 3rd

AstraZeneca now least popular vaccine in country

  219
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/26 17:07
(TPOF chart)

(TPOF chart)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The majority of Taiwanese surveyed prefer the COVID-19 vaccine made by Moderna, followed by Pfizer-BioNTech's and Medigen's, with AstraZeneca's coming in last place.

When asked in the latest poll by the Taiwan Public Opinion Foundation (TPOF, 台灣民意基金會) to choose one COVID vaccine brand, 40.9% chose the Moderna vaccine, 23.8% selected the Pfizer-BioNTech jab, 11.3% opted for the Taiwan-made Medigen vaccine, and 9.5% said they prefer the AstraZeneca inoculation.

Given the choice of two or more brands, 69.8% selected Moderna, 42.8% chose Pfizer-BioNTech, 30.2% picked AstraZeneca, and 17% went for Medigen.

When it came to their preference for a second choice, 33.9% chose Moderna, 24.3% selected AstraZeneca, 22.3% opted for Pfizer-BioNTech, 6.7% picked Medigen vaccine, and 10.3% did not mention a second favorite.

Asked for their take on whether President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) should have been the first to receive the Medigen vaccination, 49.3% percent strongly or somewhat agreed, 29.7% somewhat or strongly disagreed, and 21% had no opinion.

Regarding the public perception of fairness in the government's handling of the vaccine rollout, 49.7% feel it is very or somehow fair, 36.8% find it to be very unfair or somehow unfair, 8.9% have no opinion, and 4.6% say they do not know. As for satisfaction with the government's acquisition of vaccines and supply, 18.5% gave it a rating of 80 or higher, 12% issued a rating of 61-69, 22% listed a rating of 60, 14.5% provided a rating of 50-59, and 27.4% handed the government a rating of below 50.

The survey, conducted from Aug. 16-18, gathered valid responses from 1,078 adults over 20 years of age via telephone and had a sampling error of plus or minus 2.98% with a confidence level of 95%.
Updated : 2021-08-26 17:57 GMT+08:00

