Taiwan's Market Expo kicks off in nine cities

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan's Market Expo is introducing nine traditional markets across the country in a new way.

Launched by the Ministry of Economic Affairs, Taiwan's Market Expo kicked off on Wednesday (Aug. 25) in nine cities across the nation, including Taipei, Taichung, and Kaohsiung. The event aims to digitalize traditional markets and make them more appealing.

A special glasshouse is being set up in each of the cities as the local pavilion along with online streaming events, while vendors will also introduce their fresh products and offer discounts live on the internet.

The New Taipei pavilion is encouraging people to slow down and cook themselves a decent meal regardless of their busy lives.

"The trick of a delicious meal is fresh ingredients that are available in a traditional market," according to the host.

The nine locations include Taipei's Nanmen Market, a plaza near Exit 3 of Fuzhong MRT Station, New Yongho Market in Taoyuan City, the old TRA Taichung Station, Chiayi Train Station, Qiancao Shopping Zone in Tainan city, Kaohsiung Port Ware House KW2, Dongdamen Night Market in Hualien, and Wude Hall in Changhua City.