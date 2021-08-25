Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan labor minister says she hopes for better minimum wage increase this year

Minister Hsu says she hopes Minimum Wage Review Committee will propose bigger increase for next year than they did this year

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/25 21:01
Minister of Labor Hsu Ming-chun

Minister of Labor Hsu Ming-chun (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Minister of Labor Hsu Ming-chun (許銘春) said during an interview on Wednesday (Aug. 25) that she hopes the ministry’s Minimum Wage Review Committee will propose a bigger wage increase for next year than the 0.84% hike they came up with for this year.

Hsu said the amount of the monthly minimum wage for the following year is determined by the resolution of the Minimum Wage Review Committee, which usually holds meetings in August, CNA reported. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s meetings will take place later, the minister said.

With the minimal minimum wage increase and the pandemic posing greater challenges to certain industries than ever, all wage earners in the country have been pulling together to cope with the difficult time this year, she said, adding that she hoped the committee would look at figures carefully to reach a positive minimum wage decision for next year.

The minister went on to say that the country’s industrial performance has been very special this year, with the manufacturing sector receiving lots of orders and exporting lots of goods, while the hotel, food and beverage, and assorted service industries have all suffered.

The gross domestic product (GDP) in Taiwan grew 3.2% last year, but the GDP has been adjusted upwards to grow by 5.88% for this year, Hsu continued.

She noted that under the 0.84% minimum wage hike, Taiwan’s monthly minimum wage this year went up just NT$200 (US$6.90) — from NT$23,800 to NT$24,000 — and the minimum hourly wage was raised from NT$158 to NT$160.

Expecting the government’s relief and stimulus measures to benefit domestic industries, the minister said she hopes the minimum wage would trend upward.

Minimum Wage Review Committee
minimum wage
GDP
minimum hourly wage

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan government raises 2021 GDP growth forecast to 5.88%
Taiwan government raises 2021 GDP growth forecast to 5.88%
2021/08/13 17:39
Taiwan GDP grows 7.47% for Q2 amid strong export demand
Taiwan GDP grows 7.47% for Q2 amid strong export demand
2021/07/31 11:16
Foreign banks optimistic about Taiwan economy
Foreign banks optimistic about Taiwan economy
2021/07/30 19:37
Taiwan think tank sees economy grow by 5.16% in 2021
Taiwan think tank sees economy grow by 5.16% in 2021
2021/07/20 13:48
Taiwan Ministry of Labor denies plans to freeze minimum wage
Taiwan Ministry of Labor denies plans to freeze minimum wage
2021/06/16 17:39

Updated : 2021-08-25 21:25 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan rolls out five measures for delta variant monitoring
Taiwan rolls out five measures for delta variant monitoring
Safety, side effects of Taiwan's Medigen COVID vaccine
Safety, side effects of Taiwan's Medigen COVID vaccine
Taiwan Meme takes a pop at China leader Xi Jinping
Taiwan Meme takes a pop at China leader Xi Jinping
3 adverse reactions to Taiwan's Medigen suspected cases of needle phobia
3 adverse reactions to Taiwan's Medigen suspected cases of needle phobia
Tsai 1st to receive Taiwan-made COVID vaccine
Tsai 1st to receive Taiwan-made COVID vaccine
Lottery player wins NT$2.7 billion Power Lottery jackpot in New Taipei
Lottery player wins NT$2.7 billion Power Lottery jackpot in New Taipei
Taiwan reports zero local COVID cases for 1st time in 3 months
Taiwan reports zero local COVID cases for 1st time in 3 months
Taiwan ‘semiconductor miracle’ can be model for rebuilding US industry: American economist
Taiwan ‘semiconductor miracle’ can be model for rebuilding US industry: American economist
3 Thai women arrested for prostitution in southern Taiwan
3 Thai women arrested for prostitution in southern Taiwan
Petition calls for English teachers to be granted entry into Taiwan
Petition calls for English teachers to be granted entry into Taiwan