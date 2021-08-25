Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

American Institute in Taiwan director visits National Development Council

AIT Director Oudkirk and NDC Minister Kung discuss bilingual country program, Digital Economy Forum

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/25 20:40
AIT Director Sandra Oudkirk visiting NDC Minister Kung Ming-hsin Tuesday (CNA, NDC photo). 

AIT Director Sandra Oudkirk visiting NDC Minister Kung Ming-hsin Tuesday (CNA, NDC photo). 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Director Sandra Oudkirk visited National Development Council (NDC) Minister Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫) Tuesday (Aug. 24) for their first meeting since she took office last month.

Since assuming her post at the head of the United States representative office in Taipei on July 15, Oudkirk has met with several government leaders, including President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and members of the Cabinet.

At the NDC, she exchanged views with Kung about issues such as Taiwan’s plan to become a bilingual country by 2030, the Digital Economy Forum, and the Talent Circulation Alliance between Taiwan and the United States, CNA reported.

Oudkirk was accompanied during her visit by AIT Economic Section Chief Dannielle Andrews and Commercial Section Chief Brent Omdahl. The NDC minister emphasized the wide range of subjects both countries could collaborate on, from AI and 5G to electric vehicles and biomedicine.
American Institute in Taiwan
AIT
Sandra Oudkirk
National Development Council
NDC
Kung Ming-hsin
Taiwan-US relations
Digital Economy Forum
Talent Circulation Alliance

RELATED ARTICLES

American Institute in Taiwan director calls on economic affairs minister
American Institute in Taiwan director calls on economic affairs minister
2021/08/24 16:44
Taiwan president thanks Biden for 'rock solid' support amid China threats
Taiwan president thanks Biden for 'rock solid' support amid China threats
2021/08/20 14:23
Biden pledges US will 'respond' if China invades Taiwan
Biden pledges US will 'respond' if China invades Taiwan
2021/08/20 10:32
New American Institute in Taiwan director meets with health minister
New American Institute in Taiwan director meets with health minister
2021/08/19 16:07
Afghanistan withdrawal not reflective of US commitment to Taiwan: Bonnie Glaser
Afghanistan withdrawal not reflective of US commitment to Taiwan: Bonnie Glaser
2021/08/18 12:50

Updated : 2021-08-25 21:04 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan rolls out five measures for delta variant monitoring
Taiwan rolls out five measures for delta variant monitoring
Safety, side effects of Taiwan's Medigen COVID vaccine
Safety, side effects of Taiwan's Medigen COVID vaccine
Taiwan Meme takes a pop at China leader Xi Jinping
Taiwan Meme takes a pop at China leader Xi Jinping
3 adverse reactions to Taiwan's Medigen suspected cases of needle phobia
3 adverse reactions to Taiwan's Medigen suspected cases of needle phobia
Tsai 1st to receive Taiwan-made COVID vaccine
Tsai 1st to receive Taiwan-made COVID vaccine
Lottery player wins NT$2.7 billion Power Lottery jackpot in New Taipei
Lottery player wins NT$2.7 billion Power Lottery jackpot in New Taipei
Taiwan reports zero local COVID cases for 1st time in 3 months
Taiwan reports zero local COVID cases for 1st time in 3 months
Taiwan ‘semiconductor miracle’ can be model for rebuilding US industry: American economist
Taiwan ‘semiconductor miracle’ can be model for rebuilding US industry: American economist
3 Thai women arrested for prostitution in southern Taiwan
3 Thai women arrested for prostitution in southern Taiwan
Petition calls for English teachers to be granted entry into Taiwan
Petition calls for English teachers to be granted entry into Taiwan