American Institute in Taiwan director visits National Development Council

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Director Sandra Oudkirk visited National Development Council (NDC) Minister Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫) Tuesday (Aug. 24) for their first meeting since she took office last month.

Since assuming her post at the head of the United States representative office in Taipei on July 15, Oudkirk has met with several government leaders, including President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and members of the Cabinet.

At the NDC, she exchanged views with Kung about issues such as Taiwan’s plan to become a bilingual country by 2030, the Digital Economy Forum, and the Talent Circulation Alliance between Taiwan and the United States, CNA reported.

Oudkirk was accompanied during her visit by AIT Economic Section Chief Dannielle Andrews and Commercial Section Chief Brent Omdahl. The NDC minister emphasized the wide range of subjects both countries could collaborate on, from AI and 5G to electric vehicles and biomedicine.