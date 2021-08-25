New British deputy representative takes office

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The new British deputy representative to Taiwan, Tom Burn, on Wednesday (Aug. 25) said that the East Asian nation has many links with the U.K., adding that he will strive to bolster bilateral relations during his term.

Burn, who recently assumed his new position, said in a Facebook post that he is glad to come to Taiwan and learn about the country, especially its excellent epidemic prevention measures, which have gained international recognition.

He also said he hopes ties between Taiwan and the U.K. can become closer and stronger, adding that he looks forward to working towards this goal.

Burn was previously stationed in Japan twice. Before being posted to Taiwan, he served as the deputy high commissioner of the British High Commission in Sri Lanka.

The deputy representative also said he had a strong interest in Asia and had always wished for the opportunity to come to Taiwan.

During his work in Japan, many of his Japanese friends praised the friendliness of Taiwanese and the country’s delicious food. Now that he has moved to Taiwan, he has finally been able to experience what all the fuss is about, Burn said.