Taiwan's Keelung-class destroyers train to counter Chinese attack

All four of Taiwan's Keelung-class destroyers photographed in same frame

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/25 18:29
Keelung-class destroyers engage in live-fire exercises. (Facebook, Republic of China Naval Fleet photo)

Keelung-class destroyers engage in live-fire exercises. (Facebook, Republic of China Naval Fleet photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Navy on Wednesday (Aug. 25) released a photo of all four of its guided-missile destroyers taking part in a recent live-fire exercise amid rising tensions in the Taiwan Strait.

On Wednesday, the Navy uploaded a photo on its official Facebook page showing Taiwan's Keelung-class destroyers in tight formation. The photo is unusual in that all four of the Navy's destroyers are captured in the same frame.

According to the post, the photo was taken while the Navy's 168th Fleet took part in tactical maneuvers this week. Based on additional photos in the post, an MK-15 Phalanx close-in weapons system (CIWS) can be seen firing to practice intercepting an incoming missile.

Mark 45 gun fired off the deck of destroyer. (Republic of China Naval Fleet photo)

A Mark (MK 45) naval artillery gun, which can be targeted at enemy ships and aircraft, can also be seen firing. The Navy did not disclose precisely when and where the war games took place.

Last week, China's state-run mouthpiece the Global Times announced that the People's Liberation Army (PLA) held live-fire exercises in "multiple locations near the island of Taiwan" and cited "experts" as saying that the drills were held to prepare for "large-scale amphibious landing operations on the island."

Taiwan's Keelung-class destroyers originally served as Kidd-class destroyers in the U.S. Navy before they were decommissioned and sold to Taiwan in the early 2000s. The four warships include the Kee Lung (DDG-1801), Su Ao (DDG-1802), Tso Ying (DDG-1803), and ROCS Ma Kong (DDG-1805).

Phalanx CIWS firing. (Republic of China Naval Fleet photo)

