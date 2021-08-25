Alexa
Highest-elevation Earth God temple in Taiwan relocated to lower elevation

Earth God temple on slopes of Snow Mountain moved to reduce risk of forest fires

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/25 20:42
(She-Pa National Park Headquarters photo)

(She-Pa National Park Headquarters photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The She-Pa National Park Headquarters said on Wednesday (Aug. 25) that the highest-elevation Earth God temple in Taiwan, located at an altitude of 3,520 meters on Snow Mountain, has been relocated to a lower locale so as to reduce the risk of forest fires from hikers burning incense sticks in worship of the deity.

The decades-old temple had been beside Cuei Pond, the highest natural lake in Taiwan, just below the western ridge of Snow Mountain, and had been surrounded by the largest natural single-seed juniper forest in the country, CNA reported.

In the past, mountaineers regarded the temple, the dreamlike surface of the lake, and reflections of the north corner of Snow Mountain, as a set of three notable sights. In the wake of the temple’s sudden disappearance, discussions have sprung up online among mountaineers.

Considering the drought that ravaged Taiwan earlier this year, as well as the tendency of hikers to worship at the temple with incense sticks and lit cigarettes, the park headquarters made the decision to relocate the temple to avoid potential forest fires, Park Administration Deputy Director Lin Wen-ho (林文和) said, per CNA.

According to Lin, it’s very hard to put out alpine fires. A case in point was the Yushan forest fire in May, which caused irreversible damage to the local ecology despite tremendous resources spent fighting the blaze.

The single-seed juniper forest surrounding the temple is the largest and most beautiful in Taiwan, the deputy director said. He added that if a forest fire were to break out there, the loss would be unimaginable.

He went on to say that after reaching an agreement with the Dongshih Forest District Office, the park headquarters, in accordance with folk customs, in early July relocated the temple to the Basianshan National Forest Recreation Area in Heping District, Taichung City.

(She-Pa National Park Headquarters photos)

Cuei Pond (Wikimedia Commons photo)
Basianshan National Forest Recreation Area
Earth God temple
Snow Mountain
Cuei Pond

Updated : 2021-08-25 21:03 GMT+08:00

