Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan president backs premier, rejects reshuffle talk

Tsai praises Su's performance fighting COVID, promoting the economy

  147
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/25 17:49
President Tsai Ing-wen and Premier Su Tseng-chang. 

President Tsai Ing-wen and Premier Su Tseng-chang.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) expressed support for Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌), rejecting reports about plans for a Cabinet reshuffle circulating in the media Wednesday (Aug. 25).

The reports suggested that several city mayors and county chiefs from Tsai’s Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) would leave their posts and join the Cabinet in September, with Taoyuan City Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦) succeeding Su as premier.

Attending a regular DPP leadership meeting Wednesday afternoon, Tsai said she was telling everybody that the Cabinet would not be reshuffled, CNA reported. Su’s team had been able to contain the COVID-19 pandemic and maintain the country’s economic momentum, she said.

On Wednesday, Taiwan reported the first day without new local COVID transmissions in more than three months, though there were still one imported case and one death registered. Despite the pandemic, the economy has still been expanding, with most forecasters predicting growth above 5% for the year.

A DPP spokesperson called on the media to check their reports with authoritative sources before publishing such content. Ruling party leaders accused certain media of having ulterior motives in spreading the reshuffle rumors.
Cabinet
Cabinet reshuffle
reshuffle
Tsai Ing-wen
Su Tseng-chang
DPP
Cheng Wen-tsan

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan marks 63rd anniversary of 823 Kinmen artillery battle
Taiwan marks 63rd anniversary of 823 Kinmen artillery battle
2021/08/23 09:55
Taiwan president will receive Medigen vaccine Monday
Taiwan president will receive Medigen vaccine Monday
2021/08/21 16:14
President Tsai reacts to Afghanistan comparisons with plea for stronger Taiwan
President Tsai reacts to Afghanistan comparisons with plea for stronger Taiwan
2021/08/18 19:53
Taiwan premier rejects Afghanistan comparisons
Taiwan premier rejects Afghanistan comparisons
2021/08/17 18:04
Taiwan premier meets with new AIT director
Taiwan premier meets with new AIT director
2021/08/17 11:08

Updated : 2021-08-25 19:19 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan rolls out five measures for delta variant monitoring
Taiwan rolls out five measures for delta variant monitoring
Safety, side effects of Taiwan's Medigen COVID vaccine
Safety, side effects of Taiwan's Medigen COVID vaccine
Taiwan Meme takes a pop at China leader Xi Jinping
Taiwan Meme takes a pop at China leader Xi Jinping
3 adverse reactions to Taiwan's Medigen suspected cases of needle phobia
3 adverse reactions to Taiwan's Medigen suspected cases of needle phobia
Tsai 1st to receive Taiwan-made COVID vaccine
Tsai 1st to receive Taiwan-made COVID vaccine
Lottery player wins NT$2.7 billion Power Lottery jackpot in New Taipei
Lottery player wins NT$2.7 billion Power Lottery jackpot in New Taipei
Taiwan ‘semiconductor miracle’ can be model for rebuilding US industry: American economist
Taiwan ‘semiconductor miracle’ can be model for rebuilding US industry: American economist
3 Thai women arrested for prostitution in southern Taiwan
3 Thai women arrested for prostitution in southern Taiwan
COVID may become endemic: Taiwanese expert
COVID may become endemic: Taiwanese expert
Petition calls for English teachers to be granted entry into Taiwan
Petition calls for English teachers to be granted entry into Taiwan