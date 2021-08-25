Taiwan president backs premier, rejects reshuffle talk

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) expressed support for Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌), rejecting reports about plans for a Cabinet reshuffle circulating in the media Wednesday (Aug. 25).

The reports suggested that several city mayors and county chiefs from Tsai’s Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) would leave their posts and join the Cabinet in September, with Taoyuan City Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦) succeeding Su as premier.

Attending a regular DPP leadership meeting Wednesday afternoon, Tsai said she was telling everybody that the Cabinet would not be reshuffled, CNA reported. Su’s team had been able to contain the COVID-19 pandemic and maintain the country’s economic momentum, she said.

On Wednesday, Taiwan reported the first day without new local COVID transmissions in more than three months, though there were still one imported case and one death registered. Despite the pandemic, the economy has still been expanding, with most forecasters predicting growth above 5% for the year.

A DPP spokesperson called on the media to check their reports with authoritative sources before publishing such content. Ruling party leaders accused certain media of having ulterior motives in spreading the reshuffle rumors.