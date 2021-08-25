Michelin Guide Taipei & Taichung 2021 revealed

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Michelin Guide Taipei 2021 was officially announced on Wednesday (Aug. 25), presenting the fourth edition of the Taipei Guide and its second Taichung Guide.

In the 2021 edition of the Michelin Guide Taipei & Taichung, a total of 246 restaurants have been selected, including 33 which have been awarded at least one Michelin star and 91 which have been chosen as Michelin Bib Gourmand establishments. For the first time, the guide for Taipei and Taichung is including the Michelin Green Star for restaurants which "embody and embrace sustainability in their day-to-day operations."



Dish served at L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon. (guide.michelin.com photo)

Taipei

In the latest edition, Taipei has 28 restaurants that have received at least one star, while 58 have been selected as Bib Gourmand restaurants. Two eateries in Taiwan have received the Green Star distinction.

Taipei now has one restaurant with three Michelin Stars, seven with two Michelin Stars, and 21 with one Michelin Star, including six newly selected. In addition to 35 Bib Gourmand restaurants, the capital city also has 80 Michelin Plate restaurants, 23 Bib Gourmand street food stalls, and 10 Michelin Plate street food stalls.

The sole three-star restaurant in Taiwan remains the Cantonese restaurant Le Palais. As for the two-star restaurants, L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon was promoted from one to two stars this year, and now joins Logy, RAW, Shoun RyuGin, Sushi Amamoto, Taïrroir, and The Guest House.



Dish showcased at T+T. (guide.michelin.com photo)

Three restaurants have been added to the one-star club, including De Nuit, Fujin Tree Taiwanese Cuisine & Champagne (Songshan), and T+T.

The two establishments that have been awarded the Green Star are one-star winner Mountain and Sea House and new Michelin Plate recommendation Yangming Spring (Shilin). They were bestowed the honor for their "dedication and commitment to sustainable cuisine."



Dish featured at De Nuit. (guide.michelin.com photo)

List of winners in Taipei

Michelin three stars

Le Palais (頤宮)

Michelin two stars

L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon (侯布雄)

Logy

Raw

Shoun Ryugin (祥雲龍吟)

Sushi Amamoto (鮨天本)

Taïrroir

The Guest House (請客樓)

Michelin one star

A Cut

Danny's Steakhouse (教父牛排)

Da-Wan (大腕)

De Nuit

Fujin Tree Taiwanese Cuisine & Champagne (Songshan) (富錦樹台菜香檳)（松山）

Golden Formosa (金蓬萊遵古台菜餐廳)

Impromptu by Paul Lee

Ken Anhe (謙安和)

Kitcho (吉兆割烹壽司)

Longtail

Ming Fu (明福台菜海鮮)

Mipon (米香)

Molino de Urdániz (渥達尼斯磨坊)

Mountain and Sea House (山海樓)

Mudan (牡丹)

Sushi Akira (明壽司)

Sushi Nomura (鮨野村)

Sushi Ryu (鮨隆)

T+T

Tien Hsiang Lo (天香樓)

Ya Ge (雅閣)

Taichung

As for the second annual entry for Taichung, it has one restaurant with two Michelin Stars and four eateries with one Michelin Star. The western Taiwan city also has 33 Bib Gourmand restaurants and 31 Michelin Plate restaurants.

Maintaining its position at the top of the new Taichung list is JL Studio with the only two-star rating. Michelin Plate distinction Sur has been promoted to join three existing eateries that have received one star in Taichung including Fleur de Sel, Forchetta, and Oretachi No Nikuya.



Dish available at Forchetta. (guide.michelin.com photo)

Two new restaurants have been award the Michelin Plate distinction, including Sushi Ron and Yakitori & Wine. The former features omakase menus in a Japanese-style mansion, while the latter offers "rare cuts" of local Gui Ding and Sasso chicken.

In 2022, the Michelin Guide will be expanded to include Tainan and Kaohsiung.

List of winners in Taichung

Michelin two stars

JL Studio

Michelin one star

Fleur de Sel (鹽之華)

Forchetta

Oretachi No Nikuya (俺達的肉屋)

Sur (澀)

Google map showing locations of 2021 winners: