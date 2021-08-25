Taiwan-US TIFA working groups to meet soon

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — New task forces for agriculture and medical equipment formed under the Taiwan and United States Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA) will soon meet for the first time, Trade Representative John Deng (鄧振中) said Wednesday (Aug. 25).

At their meeting in June, the two countries’ delegations agreed to set up special working groups to tackle specific sectors and issues throughout the year instead of having to wait for the annual TIFA talks. The June meeting was the first to be held under the framework since 2016.

According to Deng, there are also task forces on labor issues, environmental protection, and intellectual property rights, CNA reported. At the upcoming agriculture meeting, Taiwan hopes to establish a quicker inspection process for foods exported to the U.S., such as processed meat products, Deng said.

Both sides have also already agreed to do the same for medical equipment, so consumers will be able to receive and use the machinery they need without delay. The minister without portfolio also voiced the hope that the other task forces can soon meet to discuss issues of bilateral importance.

Deng added that the number of working groups can be cut or expanded depending on which issues Taiwan and the U.S. consider important. Meanwhile, intellectual property rights is a subject the two countries already hold regular talks on, reports said.