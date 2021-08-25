Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan-US TIFA working groups to meet soon

Task forces on agriculture, medical equipment will meet for first time

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/25 16:41
Taiwan Trade Negotiator John Deng. 

Taiwan Trade Negotiator John Deng.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — New task forces for agriculture and medical equipment formed under the Taiwan and United States Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA) will soon meet for the first time, Trade Representative John Deng (鄧振中) said Wednesday (Aug. 25).

At their meeting in June, the two countries’ delegations agreed to set up special working groups to tackle specific sectors and issues throughout the year instead of having to wait for the annual TIFA talks. The June meeting was the first to be held under the framework since 2016.

According to Deng, there are also task forces on labor issues, environmental protection, and intellectual property rights, CNA reported. At the upcoming agriculture meeting, Taiwan hopes to establish a quicker inspection process for foods exported to the U.S., such as processed meat products, Deng said.

Both sides have also already agreed to do the same for medical equipment, so consumers will be able to receive and use the machinery they need without delay. The minister without portfolio also voiced the hope that the other task forces can soon meet to discuss issues of bilateral importance.

Deng added that the number of working groups can be cut or expanded depending on which issues Taiwan and the U.S. consider important. Meanwhile, intellectual property rights is a subject the two countries already hold regular talks on, reports said.
Trade and Investment Framework Agreement
TIFA
John Deng
agriculture
medical equipment
intellectual property rights
Taiwan-US trade
Taiwan-US relations

RELATED ARTICLES

Fruit and vegetable market in southern Taiwan expected to attract tourists
Fruit and vegetable market in southern Taiwan expected to attract tourists
2021/08/24 19:47
Taiwan minister defends euthanizing over 150 smuggled cats
Taiwan minister defends euthanizing over 150 smuggled cats
2021/08/22 21:04
Taiwan president thanks Biden for 'rock solid' support amid China threats
Taiwan president thanks Biden for 'rock solid' support amid China threats
2021/08/20 14:23
Taiwan’s agriculture minister joins high-level APEC food security discussion
Taiwan’s agriculture minister joins high-level APEC food security discussion
2021/08/20 11:51
Biden pledges US will 'respond' if China invades Taiwan
Biden pledges US will 'respond' if China invades Taiwan
2021/08/20 10:32

Updated : 2021-08-25 17:31 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan rolls out five measures for delta variant monitoring
Taiwan rolls out five measures for delta variant monitoring
Safety, side effects of Taiwan's Medigen COVID vaccine
Safety, side effects of Taiwan's Medigen COVID vaccine
Taiwan Meme takes a pop at China leader Xi Jinping
Taiwan Meme takes a pop at China leader Xi Jinping
3 adverse reactions to Taiwan's Medigen suspected cases of needle phobia
3 adverse reactions to Taiwan's Medigen suspected cases of needle phobia
Tsai 1st to receive Taiwan-made COVID vaccine
Tsai 1st to receive Taiwan-made COVID vaccine
Lottery player wins NT$2.7 billion Power Lottery jackpot in New Taipei
Lottery player wins NT$2.7 billion Power Lottery jackpot in New Taipei
Taiwan ‘semiconductor miracle’ can be model for rebuilding US industry: American economist
Taiwan ‘semiconductor miracle’ can be model for rebuilding US industry: American economist
3 Thai women arrested for prostitution in southern Taiwan
3 Thai women arrested for prostitution in southern Taiwan
COVID may become endemic: Taiwanese expert
COVID may become endemic: Taiwanese expert
Petition calls for English teachers to be granted entry into Taiwan
Petition calls for English teachers to be granted entry into Taiwan