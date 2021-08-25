Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan's Tzu Chi Foundation donates oxygen generators to India

Indian students at Tzu Chi University also collect funds to send back home

  114
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/25 15:44
Indian students at Tzu Chi University donate money for the fight against COVID-19 (CNA, Tzu Chi University photo). 

Indian students at Tzu Chi University donate money for the fight against COVID-19 (CNA, Tzu Chi University photo). 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Buddhist Compassion Relief Tzu Chi Foundation donated oxygen generators and respirators to India to help the country with its campaign to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, reports said Wednesday (Aug. 25).

In addition, Indian students at the Tzu Chi University have also collected funds to back up the fight against the coronavirus back home, CNA reported. The Hualien-based university and the SRM Institute of Science and Technology in India's southeastern state of Tamil Nadu have cooperated for seven years, the Taiwanese foundation said.

As the Indian college’s hospital and research center had been continuously treating COVID patients and testing vaccines, the Tzu Chi Foundation decided to donate 162 oxygen generators, five respirators, and other goods during India’s fourth COVID wave in April. At the time, about 250 to 300 suspected virus patients were admitted to the hospital per day.

The two sides held a virtual ceremony on Wednesday to mark the donations and highlight bilateral cooperation. Tzu Chi University said that since the beginning of the pandemic, it has donated a total of 200,000 COVID test kits to eight countries.

The Tzu Chi Foundation has also been involved in a program to bring in 5 million BioNTech vaccine doses from Germany to donate to the government. The project is expected to bear results in the near future, according to media reports.
India
Tzu Chi Foundation
Tzu Chi University
SRM Institute of Science and Technology
Indian students in Taiwan
oxygen generator
respirators
COVID-19

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan CECC head says country not pursing 'zero-COVID' policy
Taiwan CECC head says country not pursing 'zero-COVID' policy
2021/08/24 21:29
Taiwanese 'barely feeling' Medigen injections due to 'ultra-thin' needles
Taiwanese 'barely feeling' Medigen injections due to 'ultra-thin' needles
2021/08/24 18:53
Taiwan's 1st-dose vaccination rate surpasses 40%
Taiwan's 1st-dose vaccination rate surpasses 40%
2021/08/24 17:47
Taiwan, Arizona ink MOU on semiconductor cooperation
Taiwan, Arizona ink MOU on semiconductor cooperation
2021/08/24 15:54
Taiwan reports 1 local COVID case, 1 death
Taiwan reports 1 local COVID case, 1 death
2021/08/24 14:22

Updated : 2021-08-25 17:31 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan rolls out five measures for delta variant monitoring
Taiwan rolls out five measures for delta variant monitoring
Safety, side effects of Taiwan's Medigen COVID vaccine
Safety, side effects of Taiwan's Medigen COVID vaccine
Taiwan Meme takes a pop at China leader Xi Jinping
Taiwan Meme takes a pop at China leader Xi Jinping
3 adverse reactions to Taiwan's Medigen suspected cases of needle phobia
3 adverse reactions to Taiwan's Medigen suspected cases of needle phobia
Tsai 1st to receive Taiwan-made COVID vaccine
Tsai 1st to receive Taiwan-made COVID vaccine
Lottery player wins NT$2.7 billion Power Lottery jackpot in New Taipei
Lottery player wins NT$2.7 billion Power Lottery jackpot in New Taipei
Taiwan ‘semiconductor miracle’ can be model for rebuilding US industry: American economist
Taiwan ‘semiconductor miracle’ can be model for rebuilding US industry: American economist
3 Thai women arrested for prostitution in southern Taiwan
3 Thai women arrested for prostitution in southern Taiwan
COVID may become endemic: Taiwanese expert
COVID may become endemic: Taiwanese expert
Petition calls for English teachers to be granted entry into Taiwan
Petition calls for English teachers to be granted entry into Taiwan