Taiwanese photographers receive honorable mention at iPhone photo competition

Five Taiwanese photographers win honorable mention at 2021 iPhone Photography Awards

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/25 15:03
Street photographer Chiang Yih-hong made Honorable Mentions in the People category. (IPPAWARDS photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Photos by five Taiwanese photographers received honorable mentions at the 2021 2021 iPhone Photography Awards (IPPAWARDS).

The winners of the 14th IPPAWARDS were announced on July 22, with Hungarian photojournalist Istvan Kerekes taking home the Grand Prize and the Photographer of the Year Award for his photo "Transylvanian Shepherds," which was taken with an iPhone 7.

The award-winning photos all depict moments of beauty and hope of the human spirit despite the grief and loneliness caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an IPPAWARDS press release. Indian photographer Sharan Shetty received the First Place Photographer of the Year Award for her picture titled "Bonding," while the second place prize went to Dan Liu from China, whose work "A Walk on Mars" was shot on an iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Istvan Kerekes' photography earned him the Grand Prize. (IPPAWARDS photo)

The black and white image titled "Side-Walking on Air" shot by California-based photographer Jeff Rayner with an iPhone X, was awarded third place. The top three winners in 17 other categories were awarded to photographers from around the world, IPPAWARDS said.

Meanwhile, five Taiwanese works received honorable mentions which is the most the East Asian nation has ever gotten for this competition. The biggest winner, Paddy Chao (趙培均), made it in the categories for architecture, series, city life, and more.

Street photographer Chiang Yih-hong, better known as Ethan (森爸), was born in Seoul and had joined the contest for the first time this year. His photo, which captured a scene of his daughter intensely focused during basketball practice, was taken with an iPhone 12 Pro and won over the jury.

The 15th iteration of the photo contest is calling for entries with a deadline set for March 22, 2022.

Paddy Chao's image was selected for an honorable mention under architecture category. (IPPAWARDS photo)

Paddy Chao's city life submission received an honorable mention. (IPPAWARDS photo)
Updated : 2021-08-25 16:09 GMT+08:00

