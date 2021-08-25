Four Taiwanese films to be screened at SeaShorts Film Festival

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — SeaShorts Film Festival, which highlights Southeast Asian short films, will be screening over 60 films from various Asian countries from Aug. 25 to Sep. 2, including four submissions from Taiwan.

Aside from a competition section, the online event will also feature several themed sections, filmmaker Q&A sessions, workshops, forums, and masterclasses. Most notably, the festival worked with Taiwan’s Golden Harvest Film Festival to create the “No Home Movies” section, which “explores the liminal spaces immigrant-remigrants drift between” through four highlighted short films.

According to Radio Taiwan International (RTI), the film “Remigrate” makes use of 3D-scanning technology to piece together director Hu Ching-chuan’s (胡鈞荃) memory of her Burmese-Chinese mother. The film “Pulang” is like a letter sent home from a diasporic traveler, RTI said. In “There,” an Indonesian caregiver becomes a family representative at a Taiwanese funeral. Meanwhile, the film “Before and After” is a monodrama depicting a foreign spouse reflecting on her marriage in Taiwan.

This year is the second time SeaShorts Film Festival is being held online due to COVID-19. The festival was founded by renowned Malaysian director Tan Chui Mui (陳翠梅) in 2017 to promote cultural exchange, and since its debut, the festival has screened over 420 films in total.