New Chunghwa Post stamps showcase Taiwan's core technologies

Special stamp series limited to 4000 sets, costing NT$6 each set

By Wendy Wu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/25 12:03
Chunghwa Post limited edition stamps will be available on Aug 27. (Chunghwa Post image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Chunghwa Post is set to issue a set of special stamps representing Taiwan's six core industries and future technologies on Friday (Aug 27.)

Limited to 4000 sets and valued at NT$6 (US$0.21) each, the stamps depict six strategic industries: information and digital technology, cybersecurity, medical technology and precision health, national defense and strategic industries, green and renewable energy, and strategic stockpile industries, according to the Chunghwa Post.

The designs feature modern technologies and portray a sense of a promising future. The stamp with images of AI chips and a 5G base station represent Taiwan's information and digital technology industry, while the image of firewalls exemplifies strong internet security.

With regard to the medical technology and precision health industry, the stamp depicting a DNA strand represents the nation's advanced healthcare and diagnosis systems, made possible by a health laboratory database and information and communications technology. The stamp showing an advanced jet trainer and satellite highlights Taiwan's national defense and strategic industries, which have seen innovations in F-16 maintenance, low Earth orbit satellites, and ground-based equipment.

The stamp with wind turbines and solar power generators showcases green and renewable energy industries and suggests that Taiwan will bolster green energy development and introduce its technologies to the global market. Meanwhile, the stamp showing a large battery represents Taiwanese's livelihood and combat readiness.

For more information about this limited edition series, please visit the official website.
Updated : 2021-08-25 15:43 GMT+08:00

