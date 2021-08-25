Taiwan to offer second shot of Medigen vaccine Sept. 27

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan is set to administer its second round of vaccinations with a domestic COVID vaccine beginning Sept. 27.

As of 6 p.m. on Tuesday (Aug. 24), 752,484 people had scheduled an appointment to get the locally produced coronavirus vaccine made by Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp., according to Central Epidemic Control Center (CECC) Spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang. These people are receiving their first dose during the current round of vaccinations, which is set to end Sunday (Aug. 29).

Health officials have so far received a total of 867,464 Medigen doses. Chuang told CNA that the remaining 114,980 shots will be saved for second doses. The CECC is planning to start administering second doses of Medigen on Sept. 27, Chuang said.

Medigen is a protein subunit vaccine and has been approved for adults ages 20 and over. It requires two doses with an interval of 28 days between shots.

A total of 10,246,977 people in Taiwan had received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine as of Aug. 23. The number of fully vaccinated people stood at 783,754.