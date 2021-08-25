Taiwan's OPENTIX Live to screen comedy online for only NT$1

NTCH's Summer Jazz Project will be showcased on OPENTIX Live . (NTCH photo) NTCH's Summer Jazz Project will be showcased on OPENTIX Live . (NTCH photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan-based arts and culture streaming platform OPENTIX Live will kick off its trial operation on Thursday (Aug 26).

Launched by the National Theater and Concert Hall (NTCH), OPENTIX Live will begin the trial run with live performances by a Taiwanese dance troupe, jazz musicians, and a symphony orchestra. Due to the pandemic, music lovers can watch the shows at home on their phones or computers.

HaoxHsiao Troupe's comedy "Romeo and Juliet" will air at the launch for only NT$1. The inaugural show will be streamed in pre-recorded and live form on Thursday and Friday (Aug. 27), respectively.

Whoever finishes a questionnaire after the show will be eligible to join a lucky draw for an Apple TV and Chromecast 3.

The trial show will be followed by the NTCH's Summer Jazz Project on Saturday (Aug. 28). Named "When Latin Meets Hard Bop," the gig features trumpet player Stacey Wei (魏廣晧), Japanese double-bass musician Yamada Yohei, and jazz drummer Rich Huang (黃瑞豐).

The show will be performed for both online and in-person audiences. Tickets are NT$200 (US$6) each for online viewers and NT$400 or NT$600 for the physical event at the NTCH.

The National Symphony Orchestra will end the platform's trial period with digital performances of French and Taiwanese music, respectively. The former will feature pieces by Maurice Ravel and Claude Debussy, while the latter will present renowned Taiwanese folk songs, adapted by Lu Yi-Chih (盧易之), such as "Whispering Hope," "Hot Rice Dumpling," and "Song of Four Seasons."