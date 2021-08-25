Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Taiwan's OPENTIX Live to screen comedy online for only NT$1

OPENTIX Live will also screen live performances during trial operation

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/25 12:12
NTCH's Summer Jazz Project will be showcased on <a href="https://edm.npac-ntch.org/OPENTIXLive/">OPENTIX Live</a>. (NTCH photo)

NTCH's Summer Jazz Project will be showcased on OPENTIX Live. (NTCH photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan-based arts and culture streaming platform OPENTIX Live will kick off its trial operation on Thursday (Aug 26).

Launched by the National Theater and Concert Hall (NTCH), OPENTIX Live will begin the trial run with live performances by a Taiwanese dance troupe, jazz musicians, and a symphony orchestra. Due to the pandemic, music lovers can watch the shows at home on their phones or computers.

HaoxHsiao Troupe's comedy "Romeo and Juliet" will air at the launch for only NT$1. The inaugural show will be streamed in pre-recorded and live form on Thursday and Friday (Aug. 27), respectively.

Whoever finishes a questionnaire after the show will be eligible to join a lucky draw for an Apple TV and Chromecast 3.

The trial show will be followed by the NTCH's Summer Jazz Project on Saturday (Aug. 28). Named "When Latin Meets Hard Bop," the gig features trumpet player Stacey Wei (魏廣晧), Japanese double-bass musician Yamada Yohei, and jazz drummer Rich Huang (黃瑞豐).

The show will be performed for both online and in-person audiences. Tickets are NT$200 (US$6) each for online viewers and NT$400 or NT$600 for the physical event at the NTCH.

The National Symphony Orchestra will end the platform's trial period with digital performances of French and Taiwanese music, respectively. The former will feature pieces by Maurice Ravel and Claude Debussy, while the latter will present renowned Taiwanese folk songs, adapted by Lu Yi-Chih (盧易之), such as "Whispering Hope," "Hot Rice Dumpling," and "Song of Four Seasons."
NTCH
art
culture
live band
performance
music
NSO
digital concert
OPENTIX Live

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan premier pays respects to late Indigenous actor
Taiwan premier pays respects to late Indigenous actor
2021/08/23 17:23
Taiwan's Indigenous star of ‘Seqalu: Formosa 1867’ dies from cancer
Taiwan's Indigenous star of ‘Seqalu: Formosa 1867’ dies from cancer
2021/08/20 17:49
Taiwan set to launch Arts Fun culture vouchers
Taiwan set to launch Arts Fun culture vouchers
2021/08/20 12:46
Taiwan's Golden Melody Awards to be held Saturday
Taiwan's Golden Melody Awards to be held Saturday
2021/08/18 22:37
Taiwan’s Nanhui Art Project features installations along Taitung’s coastline
Taiwan’s Nanhui Art Project features installations along Taitung’s coastline
2021/08/18 11:59

Updated : 2021-08-25 13:45 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan rolls out five measures for delta variant monitoring
Taiwan rolls out five measures for delta variant monitoring
Safety, side effects of Taiwan's Medigen COVID vaccine
Safety, side effects of Taiwan's Medigen COVID vaccine
Taiwan Meme takes a pop at China leader Xi Jinping
Taiwan Meme takes a pop at China leader Xi Jinping
3 adverse reactions to Taiwan's Medigen suspected cases of needle phobia
3 adverse reactions to Taiwan's Medigen suspected cases of needle phobia
Tsai 1st to receive Taiwan-made COVID vaccine
Tsai 1st to receive Taiwan-made COVID vaccine
Lottery player wins NT$2.7 billion Power Lottery jackpot in New Taipei
Lottery player wins NT$2.7 billion Power Lottery jackpot in New Taipei
Taiwan ‘semiconductor miracle’ can be model for rebuilding US industry: American economist
Taiwan ‘semiconductor miracle’ can be model for rebuilding US industry: American economist
3 Thai women arrested for prostitution in southern Taiwan
3 Thai women arrested for prostitution in southern Taiwan
COVID may become endemic: Taiwanese expert
COVID may become endemic: Taiwanese expert
New Taipei to allow beach swimming, snorkeling on Aug. 24
New Taipei to allow beach swimming, snorkeling on Aug. 24