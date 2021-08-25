Alexa
2021 National Day celebration to feature largest Taiwan flag ever flown by military

Colossal national flag measuring 18 by 12 meters to be carried by Chinook helicopter

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/25 10:43
Chinook helicopters carrying national flags during 2020 National Day celebration.

Chinook helicopters carrying national flags during 2020 National Day celebration. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — This year’s National Day on Oct. 10 will see the largest Taiwanese flag ever flown by the military, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday (Aug. 24).

That day, a national flag 18 meters wide and 12 meters long will hang from a Chinook helicopter as it flies over the Presidential Office. Previous flags measured 12 m by 8 m, according to CNA. The military is currently conducting rehearsals for the celebration.

In addition to Chinook helicopters, the Air Force is planning to expand the scope of the event by dispatching both fast and slow-moving aircraft, per CNA. However, the three military branches and the National Day Preparatory Committee are still in the planning phase, and details of the program will be announced at a later time.

Last year, the Ministry of National Defense dispatched UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters, CH-47 Chinook helicopters, and military planes, including F-16Vs and AT-3s, for a flyover at the Presidential Office.
Taiwan
National Day
national flag
Chinook helicopter
Presidential Office

Updated : 2021-08-25 11:43 GMT+08:00

