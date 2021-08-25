NHK anchor announces 'Taiwan' team at Tokyo Paralympics

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — During the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games on Tuesday evening (Aug. 24), the anchor for NHK introduced the Taiwanese team as being from "Taiwan," which was consistent with the name used for the country at the opening ceremonies of the Olympic Games in July.

The opening ceremony for the Tokyo Paralympics, which kicked off at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, did not include a live audience due to COVID concerns but did feature the traditional parade of nations. When the Taiwanese delegation entered the Olympic Stadium, NHK's Sugiura Yuki boldly proclaimed the name "Taiwan."

Sugiura's use of the term was consistent with the network's introduction of the country during the Olympic opening ceremonies on July 23. She then explained that the Taiwanese delegation participates in the Olympics and Paralympics under the name Chinese Taipei.

Taiwanese netizens describe the use of "Taiwan" by international organizations and companies as "rectifying" the name amid constant pressure by China to refer to the country as one of its provinces or cities. They were greatly heartened to hear NHK anchor Wakuda Mayuko rectify the name at the Olympic opening ceremony last month.

As was the case in both ceremonies, Taiwan entered the stadium based on its name in Gojuon, Japan’s 50-sound phonetic order, which placed it in the 83rd position. A total of 11 Taiwanese representatives took part in the parade, lead by long jumper Yang Chuan-hui (楊川輝) and javelin thrower Liu Ya-ting (劉雅婷), who served as the flag bearers.

Many Japanese netizens eagerly tuned in to see if broadcasters would repeat the term used on July 23 and were pleased to hear Taiwan properly introduced again:

"Taiwan is Taiwan."

"Sure enough, it was also called Taiwan at the Paralympics."

"I was a little worried, but it was called Taiwan again this time."

"I've been waiting just to hear this part."