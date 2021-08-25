Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

'Xi Jinping Thought' to be spread throughout China’s education system

Students of all ages to be taught Chinese leader’s personal brand of Marxism

By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/25 09:53
A book of Chinese President Xi Jinping on display at the annual Hong Kong Book Fair in Hong Kong Wednesday, July 14, 2021. 

A book of Chinese President Xi Jinping on display at the annual Hong Kong Book Fair in Hong Kong Wednesday, July 14, 2021.  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — “Xi Jinping Thought” is set to be incorporated into the Chinese national curriculum in an effort to “establish Marxist belief” among the country’s youth, China’s education ministry said after new guidelines on the matter were released on Tuesday (Aug. 24).

The ministry announced Chinese leader Xi Jinping's (習近平) "Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era" would be taught to students throughout the country, from elementary to university age, according to a Reuters report.

The move aims to strengthen "resolve to listen to and follow the Party," and new teaching materials should "cultivate patriotic feelings," the guidelines said.

Since coming to power in 2012, Xi has sought to strengthen the ruling Chinese Communist Party's role in all areas of society, including the private sector, schools, and cultural institutions.

"Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism With Chinese Characteristics for a New Era" was officially enshrined within China’s constitution in 2018. Xi's personal power has also been bolstered by removing presidential term limits.

In a speech marking the centenary of the Chinese Communist Party in July, he vowed to "enhance" the party's leadership, uphold his own "core" leadership, and strengthen the unity of the Chinese people.
Xi Jinping Thought
China
education
curriculum
Marxism

RELATED ARTICLES

Foreign minister's appeal for Taiwan's participation in UN published by Lithuanian media
Foreign minister's appeal for Taiwan's participation in UN published by Lithuanian media
2021/08/24 18:14
Military expert suggests Taiwan increase its missile production to deter Chinese attack
Military expert suggests Taiwan increase its missile production to deter Chinese attack
2021/08/24 16:08
Taipei CooC-Cloud takes key role in digital learning during pandemic
Taipei CooC-Cloud takes key role in digital learning during pandemic
2021/08/24 14:10
China hits Lithuania with further sanctions over its ties with Taiwan
China hits Lithuania with further sanctions over its ties with Taiwan
2021/08/23 15:41
Taiwan team forced to remove national flag at Le Mans race in France
Taiwan team forced to remove national flag at Le Mans race in France
2021/08/23 11:30

Updated : 2021-08-25 10:07 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan rolls out five measures for delta variant monitoring
Taiwan rolls out five measures for delta variant monitoring
Safety, side effects of Taiwan's Medigen COVID vaccine
Safety, side effects of Taiwan's Medigen COVID vaccine
Taiwan Meme takes a pop at China leader Xi Jinping
Taiwan Meme takes a pop at China leader Xi Jinping
3 adverse reactions to Taiwan's Medigen suspected cases of needle phobia
3 adverse reactions to Taiwan's Medigen suspected cases of needle phobia
Tsai 1st to receive Taiwan-made COVID vaccine
Tsai 1st to receive Taiwan-made COVID vaccine
Lottery player wins NT$2.7 billion Power Lottery jackpot in New Taipei
Lottery player wins NT$2.7 billion Power Lottery jackpot in New Taipei
Taiwan ‘semiconductor miracle’ can be model for rebuilding US industry: American economist
Taiwan ‘semiconductor miracle’ can be model for rebuilding US industry: American economist
3 Thai women arrested for prostitution in southern Taiwan
3 Thai women arrested for prostitution in southern Taiwan
COVID may become endemic: Taiwanese expert
COVID may become endemic: Taiwanese expert
New Taipei to allow beach swimming, snorkeling on Aug. 24
New Taipei to allow beach swimming, snorkeling on Aug. 24