'Xi Jinping Thought' to be spread throughout China’s education system

A book of Chinese President Xi Jinping on display at the annual Hong Kong Book Fair in Hong Kong Wednesday, July 14, 2021. A book of Chinese President Xi Jinping on display at the annual Hong Kong Book Fair in Hong Kong Wednesday, July 14, 2021. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — “Xi Jinping Thought” is set to be incorporated into the Chinese national curriculum in an effort to “establish Marxist belief” among the country’s youth, China’s education ministry said after new guidelines on the matter were released on Tuesday (Aug. 24).

The ministry announced Chinese leader Xi Jinping's (習近平) "Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era" would be taught to students throughout the country, from elementary to university age, according to a Reuters report.

The move aims to strengthen "resolve to listen to and follow the Party," and new teaching materials should "cultivate patriotic feelings," the guidelines said.

Since coming to power in 2012, Xi has sought to strengthen the ruling Chinese Communist Party's role in all areas of society, including the private sector, schools, and cultural institutions.

"Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism With Chinese Characteristics for a New Era" was officially enshrined within China’s constitution in 2018. Xi's personal power has also been bolstered by removing presidential term limits.

In a speech marking the centenary of the Chinese Communist Party in July, he vowed to "enhance" the party's leadership, uphold his own "core" leadership, and strengthen the unity of the Chinese people.