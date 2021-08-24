Alexa
Taiwan CECC head denies country pursing 'zero-COVID' policy

'Getting cases down to zero is not the goal, but it’s a direction that hasn’t changed': Chen

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/24 21:29
(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) head Chen Chih-chung (陳時中) on Tuesday Aug. 24) appeared to equivocate when he denied Taiwan was pursuing a “zero-COVID” policy yet emphasized it’s a direction the country has been taking all along.

CNN reported that Taiwan has closed its borders to most foreigners and adopted strict domestic restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, showing the country's determination to control the pandemic.

However, the report contrasted Taiwan with Australia and New Zealand, two countries that have both recently hinted that as they are hitting their vaccination targets, they may give up the fixation with getting COVID cases down to zero.

The report pointed out that if Taiwan insists on a zero-COVID policy, it might risk international isolation. The CNN report has since been cited by many domestic media outlets.

In response, during Tuesday’s COVID briefing, Chen said, “Getting cases down to zero is not the goal, but it’s a direction that hasn’t changed.”

The country was hoping to find all COVID patients in order to treat them and avoid community transmission, the CECC head added.

As for the international element, Taiwan’s economy has not been impacted by the 14-day quarantine requirement for arrivals, as the country’s economy has been growing for the last two years, he continued.

Chen emphasized that due to strict border controls and contact-tracing investigations, the domestic market is reviving and people are returning to normal life.
