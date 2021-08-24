Alexa
Fruit and vegetable market in southern Taiwan expected to attract tourists

Nearly completed market will have 164 fruit and vegetable stalls, 20 food and beverage stalls, 874 parking spaces

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/24 19:47
(Tainan City Government photo)

(Tainan City Government photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Tainan City Government is banking on a nearly completed fruit and vegetable market in Xinhua District becoming not only a comfortable environment for shopping but also a tourist magnet.

Construction of the new Xinhua Fruits and Vegetables Market is estimated to be complete in mid-September, while its opening is expected to be in June of next year, CNA reported.

Noting that the construction of the market was 97% complete and that its total area was nearly 50% larger than its predecessor, Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-che (黃偉哲), while inspecting the construction Tuesday, said the market will also serve tourism and educational purposes.

The structure has been certified as a green building and will be able to meet the needs of school field trips, the mayor said, adding that he believed the market would also become a tourist attraction.

The Tainan Agriculture Bureau pointed out that the decision to build a new market was made because the existing one had limited space and was too close to schools and residential areas.

The construction, which began in Feb. 2019, will cost a total of NT$835 million (US$28.79 million), according to the bureau.

The new market will have 164 fruit and vegetable stalls, 20 food and beverage stalls, and 874 parking spaces, the bureau added.

(Tainan City Government photo)
