Fruit and vegetable market in southern Taiwan expected to attract tourists

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Tainan City Government is banking on a nearly completed fruit and vegetable market in Xinhua District becoming not only a comfortable environment for shopping but also a tourist magnet.

Construction of the new Xinhua Fruits and Vegetables Market is estimated to be complete in mid-September, while its opening is expected to be in June of next year, CNA reported.

Noting that the construction of the market was 97% complete and that its total area was nearly 50% larger than its predecessor, Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-che (黃偉哲), while inspecting the construction Tuesday, said the market will also serve tourism and educational purposes.

The structure has been certified as a green building and will be able to meet the needs of school field trips, the mayor said, adding that he believed the market would also become a tourist attraction.

The Tainan Agriculture Bureau pointed out that the decision to build a new market was made because the existing one had limited space and was too close to schools and residential areas.

The construction, which began in Feb. 2019, will cost a total of NT$835 million (US$28.79 million), according to the bureau.

The new market will have 164 fruit and vegetable stalls, 20 food and beverage stalls, and 874 parking spaces, the bureau added.



(Tainan City Government photo)