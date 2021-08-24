Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

New Taipei defers prosecution in Chinese talent-poaching cases

WiseCore Technology and IC Link accused of colluding with China’s Bitmain Company to headhunt in Taiwan

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/24 18:47
New Taipei defers prosecution in Chinese talent-poaching cases

(Wikimedia Commons photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The New Taipei District Prosecutors Office announced its decision to defer prosecution for four high-tech company owners accused of poaching Taiwanese talent for China on Monday (Aug. 23).

The New Taipei District Prosecutors Office discovered through investigation that two Taiwanese companies, WiseCore Technology (智鈊科技) and IC Link (芯道互聯), had joined hands with Chinese company Bitmain (比特大陸) to co-invest and set up a new company in Beijing, forming a team of headhunters targeting Taiwan’s high-tech talent. According to CNA, over a three-year period, the team lured hundreds of research and development personnel with doubled salaries, threatening the development of Taiwan’s semiconductor industry.

Though the accused admitted to the transgression, the New Taipei District prosecutors deferred prosecution, as the accused did not have previous records of similar crimes and reportedly showed deep remorse. Each of the accused must pay NT$300,000 (US$10,731.34) as a deferred prosecution penalty within two months of the announcement.

In another case, the Hsinchu District Prosecutors Office indicted five people for setting up a Chinese-funded company in Zhubei City’s Taiyuen Hi-Tech Industrial Park while pretending to be foreign investors from a third country. The company attracted high-tech talent in Taiwan with generous salaries and engaged in the research and development of wireless communication and wearable products, the results of which were then sent to China.
talent poaching
semiconductor industry
prosecutor
headhunting

RELATED ARTICLES

Global chipmaking inventories hit record high of $64.7 billion
Global chipmaking inventories hit record high of $64.7 billion
2021/08/22 17:58
Taiwan ‘semiconductor miracle’ can be model for rebuilding US industry: American economist
Taiwan ‘semiconductor miracle’ can be model for rebuilding US industry: American economist
2021/08/22 15:45
Taiwan university establishes new smart semiconductor manufacturing degrees
Taiwan university establishes new smart semiconductor manufacturing degrees
2021/08/20 15:39
Taiwan’s TSMC still world's third semiconductor producer
Taiwan’s TSMC still world's third semiconductor producer
2021/08/20 15:28
Tsai proposes joint semiconductor talent pool for Taiwan, US, Japan
Tsai proposes joint semiconductor talent pool for Taiwan, US, Japan
2021/08/10 14:05

Updated : 2021-08-24 19:29 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan Meme takes a pop at China leader Xi Jinping
Taiwan Meme takes a pop at China leader Xi Jinping
Safety, side effects of Taiwan's Medigen COVID vaccine
Safety, side effects of Taiwan's Medigen COVID vaccine
Taiwan rolls out five measures for delta variant monitoring
Taiwan rolls out five measures for delta variant monitoring
Taiwan might extend Level 2 COVID alert until end of 2021
Taiwan might extend Level 2 COVID alert until end of 2021
Taiwan extends Level 2 COVID alert until Sept. 6 but loosens restrictions
Taiwan extends Level 2 COVID alert until Sept. 6 but loosens restrictions
COVID may become endemic: Taiwanese expert
COVID may become endemic: Taiwanese expert
3 adverse reactions to Taiwan's Medigen suspected cases of needle phobia
3 adverse reactions to Taiwan's Medigen suspected cases of needle phobia
Taiwan ‘semiconductor miracle’ can be model for rebuilding US industry: American economist
Taiwan ‘semiconductor miracle’ can be model for rebuilding US industry: American economist
Taiwan culls 154 smuggled rare cats
Taiwan culls 154 smuggled rare cats
Tsai 1st to receive Taiwan-made COVID vaccine
Tsai 1st to receive Taiwan-made COVID vaccine