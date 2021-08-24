Taiwan’s Yushan National Park divides trails into 7 difficulty levels

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Hiking trails in Yushan National Park have been rated by difficulty level according to a new trail grading system, with Yushan Main Peak and West Peak being designated as Grade 3.

Yushan National Park Headquarters Deputy Director Lu Shu-huei (盧淑妃) said on Tuesday (Aug. 24) that since the Level 2 COVID-19 alert will be extended to Sept. 6, the pandemic prevention guidelines for national parks will remain the same, with mountain cabins to remain closed, CNA reported.

The new national park trail grading system, set forth as a result of joint discussions between the Construction and Planning Agency and mountaineering experts, was promulgated on Aug. 11, Lu said.

The new system ranks all hiking trails in Taiwan's three high-mountain national parks from Grade 0 to 6 according to their difficulty.

According to Lu, Grade 0 trails are suitable for all age groups and can be accessed by wheelchairs and baby strollers. Those in Grades 1-2 are well maintained and can be completed in one day.

Trails belonging to Grades 3-5 are marked by their difficult terrain and located in remote mountainous areas, meaning hikers must be able to read a map, hike with a heavy backpack, and assess and deal with emergencies. Grade 6 trails are Grades 3-5 trails that are uncharted or covered with snow or ice, and hikers need to be capable of moving in snowy conditions.

The deputy director urged hikers to choose trails that suit their abilities and move up to more difficult ones step by step.

For more details about the grading system, visit the Yushan National Park website.



(Yushan National Park Headquarters photos)