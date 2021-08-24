Foreign minister's appeal for Taiwan's participation in UN published by Lithuanian media

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Lithuanian media outlet on Tuesday (Aug. 24) published a piece by Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) in which he called for Taiwan's inclusion in the United Nations and affiliated bodies.

After an article of his titled "A more resilient UN system with Taiwan in it" was published by Canadian media last week, Wu has once again shared his views via Lithuania's largest online news outlet, "5min.lt."

In his article, Wu described how the coronavirus pandemic has ravaged the world. He said Taiwan has the capacity to contribute and is ready to offer help to allies and partners.

Wu criticized China for misinterpreting UN General Assembly Resolution 2758 as a legal basis for isolating Taiwan and its people from the UN and its agencies." Taiwan is a force for good. Now is the time to bring Taiwan to the table and let Taiwan help," Wu wrote.

Lithuania has recently been the target of Chinese retaliation over its pro-Taiwan moves.

The country has bolstered its ties with Taiwan since withdrawing from the China-supported "17+1" cooperation platform this spring. Triggered by Lithuania's decision to allow Taiwan to set up a representative office under the name of "Taiwan," Beiijng has recalled its envoy to Lithuania and canceled direct rail freight, suspended approval of new Lithuanian food imports, and rejected key raw material exports to the Baltic nation.

Lithuania has not relented and insists it has the right to develop ties with any government it sees fit. American Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis in separate calls this month to reaffirm the U.S.' "ironclad" support in the face of China's coercive behavior.

In addition, U.S. Senator Ted Cruz wrote a letter to Lithuania's envoy praising her country's support for Taiwan.

In an online press conference on Tuesday, Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) condemned Beijing's sanctions and retaliation, stressing that Taipei will continuously strengthen cooperation and establish a more resilient supply chain with Vilnius. MOFA also expressed support for a visit to Taiwan by Lithuanian politicians after the pandemic subsides.