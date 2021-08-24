Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan-funded buildings house Haitian earthquake survivors

Ten agricultural service centers provide shelter to 1,000 Haitians

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/24 17:38
Taiwanese-funded agricultural service centers in Haiti now shelter earthquake survivors (Twitter, Taiwanese embassy in Haiti photo). 

Taiwanese-funded agricultural service centers in Haiti now shelter earthquake survivors (Twitter, Taiwanese embassy in Haiti photo). 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taiwanese building is housing survivors of the magnitude 7.2 earthquake that struck the Caribbean country on Aug. 14 and killed over 2,000 people, reports said Tuesday (Aug. 24).

A total of 10 agricultural service centers built with aid from Taiwan withstood the tremor and are now helping to provide living quarters for almost 1,000 people forced to leave their homes, according to the Liberty Times.

Immediately after the quake, the Taiwanese embassy in Haiti helped with the supply of masks, protective clothing, oxygen generating devices, sleeping bags, and food. In addition, buildings that were erected to help farmers managed to survive the earthquake, and now they are serving as temporary housing for survivors in the south of the country to shelter from storms, the report said.

Since the deadly tremor, a total of 851,000 kilograms of rice has reached Haitians with the assistance of a government fund and of an NGO, Food for the Poor. Heavy machinery mobilized by Taiwan has also been helping in repairing roads to restore communications between disaster areas.
Haiti
earthquake
Taiwan-Haiti relations
shelter
earthquake response
survivors
emergency aid

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's Air Force on standby to send assistance to disaster-struck ally Haiti
Taiwan's Air Force on standby to send assistance to disaster-struck ally Haiti
2021/08/17 13:42
Taiwan donates US$500,000 to Haiti following devastating earthquake
Taiwan donates US$500,000 to Haiti following devastating earthquake
2021/08/15 15:23
Taiwan 'stands ready to assist' ally Haiti after magnitude 7.2 quake kills hundreds
Taiwan 'stands ready to assist' ally Haiti after magnitude 7.2 quake kills hundreds
2021/08/15 13:30
Taiwan ally Haiti appeals to UN for help with assassination probe
Taiwan ally Haiti appeals to UN for help with assassination probe
2021/08/09 20:51
Homes damaged after magnitude 5.4 earthquake in east Taiwan
Homes damaged after magnitude 5.4 earthquake in east Taiwan
2021/08/07 16:16

Updated : 2021-08-24 18:43 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan Meme takes a pop at China leader Xi Jinping
Taiwan Meme takes a pop at China leader Xi Jinping
Safety, side effects of Taiwan's Medigen COVID vaccine
Safety, side effects of Taiwan's Medigen COVID vaccine
Taiwan rolls out five measures for delta variant monitoring
Taiwan rolls out five measures for delta variant monitoring
Taiwan might extend Level 2 COVID alert until end of 2021
Taiwan might extend Level 2 COVID alert until end of 2021
Taiwan extends Level 2 COVID alert until Sept. 6 but loosens restrictions
Taiwan extends Level 2 COVID alert until Sept. 6 but loosens restrictions
COVID may become endemic: Taiwanese expert
COVID may become endemic: Taiwanese expert
3 adverse reactions to Taiwan's Medigen suspected cases of needle phobia
3 adverse reactions to Taiwan's Medigen suspected cases of needle phobia
Taiwan ‘semiconductor miracle’ can be model for rebuilding US industry: American economist
Taiwan ‘semiconductor miracle’ can be model for rebuilding US industry: American economist
Taiwan culls 154 smuggled rare cats
Taiwan culls 154 smuggled rare cats
Tsai 1st to receive Taiwan-made COVID vaccine
Tsai 1st to receive Taiwan-made COVID vaccine