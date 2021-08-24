Taiwan-funded buildings house Haitian earthquake survivors

Taiwanese-funded agricultural service centers in Haiti now shelter earthquake survivors (Twitter, Taiwanese embassy in Haiti photo). Taiwanese-funded agricultural service centers in Haiti now shelter earthquake survivors (Twitter, Taiwanese embassy in Haiti photo).

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taiwanese building is housing survivors of the magnitude 7.2 earthquake that struck the Caribbean country on Aug. 14 and killed over 2,000 people, reports said Tuesday (Aug. 24).

A total of 10 agricultural service centers built with aid from Taiwan withstood the tremor and are now helping to provide living quarters for almost 1,000 people forced to leave their homes, according to the Liberty Times.

Immediately after the quake, the Taiwanese embassy in Haiti helped with the supply of masks, protective clothing, oxygen generating devices, sleeping bags, and food. In addition, buildings that were erected to help farmers managed to survive the earthquake, and now they are serving as temporary housing for survivors in the south of the country to shelter from storms, the report said.

Since the deadly tremor, a total of 851,000 kilograms of rice has reached Haitians with the assistance of a government fund and of an NGO, Food for the Poor. Heavy machinery mobilized by Taiwan has also been helping in repairing roads to restore communications between disaster areas.