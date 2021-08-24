Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

American Institute in Taiwan director calls on economic affairs minister

Sandra Oudkirk pleased to see expanded US-Taiwan economic relations

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/24 16:44
AIT Director Sandra Oudkirk (left) and Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua. (Facebook, AIT photo)

AIT Director Sandra Oudkirk (left) and Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua. (Facebook, AIT photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Director Sandra Oudkirk on Tuesday (Aug. 24) met with Taiwan Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) to talk about bilateral economic ties.

During their meeting, the two covered the progress achieved through the Economic Prosperity and Partnership Dialogue, U.S.-Taiwan supply chain cooperation, joint work on the Academy of Women Entrepreneurs, and other topics, according to AIT.

Oudkirk said she was happy to see how much U.S.-Taiwan economic relations have expanded, as well as “the continued development of economic, investment, and commercial ties between the U.S. and Taiwan.”

Last week, the AIT director called on multiple Taiwan ministers and officials, including Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌), Mainland Affairs Council Minister Chiu Tai-san (邱太三), Minister of Justice Tsai Ching-hsiang (蔡清祥), Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), Central Bank Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍), Legislative Yuan President You Si-kun (游錫堃), and others.

During these visits, Oudkirk reaffirmed her commitment to broadening the U.S.-Taiwan partnership, highlighted the shared democratic and economic values that both nations share, and underscored the U.S.’ unwavering commitment to Taiwan, according to an AIT press release.
AIT
Taiwan
U.S.
economic relations
Sandra Oudkirk
Wang Mei-hua

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan rolls out five measures for delta variant monitoring
Taiwan rolls out five measures for delta variant monitoring
2021/08/23 17:59
Nearly two-thirds of fatalities in Taiwan’s April train wreck had standing tickets
Nearly two-thirds of fatalities in Taiwan’s April train wreck had standing tickets
2021/08/23 17:30
'Taiwan Trilogy' production hiatus to be extended until funds secured
'Taiwan Trilogy' production hiatus to be extended until funds secured
2021/08/23 17:28
Taiwan premier pays respects to late Indigenous actor
Taiwan premier pays respects to late Indigenous actor
2021/08/23 17:23
Taiwan legislator invites Lithuanian parliament speaker, politicians to visit
Taiwan legislator invites Lithuanian parliament speaker, politicians to visit
2021/08/23 15:59

Updated : 2021-08-24 16:54 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan Meme takes a pop at China leader Xi Jinping
Taiwan Meme takes a pop at China leader Xi Jinping
Safety, side effects of Taiwan's Medigen COVID vaccine
Safety, side effects of Taiwan's Medigen COVID vaccine
Taiwan rolls out five measures for delta variant monitoring
Taiwan rolls out five measures for delta variant monitoring
Taiwan might extend Level 2 COVID alert until end of 2021
Taiwan might extend Level 2 COVID alert until end of 2021
Taiwan extends Level 2 COVID alert until Sept. 6 but loosens restrictions
Taiwan extends Level 2 COVID alert until Sept. 6 but loosens restrictions
COVID may become endemic: Taiwanese expert
COVID may become endemic: Taiwanese expert
3 adverse reactions to Taiwan's Medigen suspected cases of needle phobia
3 adverse reactions to Taiwan's Medigen suspected cases of needle phobia
Taiwan ‘semiconductor miracle’ can be model for rebuilding US industry: American economist
Taiwan ‘semiconductor miracle’ can be model for rebuilding US industry: American economist
Taiwan culls 154 smuggled rare cats
Taiwan culls 154 smuggled rare cats
Tsai 1st to receive Taiwan-made COVID vaccine
Tsai 1st to receive Taiwan-made COVID vaccine