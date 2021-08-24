American Institute in Taiwan director calls on economic affairs minister

AIT Director Sandra Oudkirk (left) and Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua. (Facebook, AIT photo) AIT Director Sandra Oudkirk (left) and Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua. (Facebook, AIT photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Director Sandra Oudkirk on Tuesday (Aug. 24) met with Taiwan Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) to talk about bilateral economic ties.

During their meeting, the two covered the progress achieved through the Economic Prosperity and Partnership Dialogue, U.S.-Taiwan supply chain cooperation, joint work on the Academy of Women Entrepreneurs, and other topics, according to AIT.

Oudkirk said she was happy to see how much U.S.-Taiwan economic relations have expanded, as well as “the continued development of economic, investment, and commercial ties between the U.S. and Taiwan.”

Last week, the AIT director called on multiple Taiwan ministers and officials, including Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌), Mainland Affairs Council Minister Chiu Tai-san (邱太三), Minister of Justice Tsai Ching-hsiang (蔡清祥), Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), Central Bank Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍), Legislative Yuan President You Si-kun (游錫堃), and others.

During these visits, Oudkirk reaffirmed her commitment to broadening the U.S.-Taiwan partnership, highlighted the shared democratic and economic values that both nations share, and underscored the U.S.’ unwavering commitment to Taiwan, according to an AIT press release.