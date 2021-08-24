Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Military expert suggests Taiwan increase its missile production to deter Chinese attack

Expert says offensive capabilities have become part of Taiwan's asymmetric warfare strategy

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/24 16:08
Hsiung Feng IIE missile. (NCSIST photo)

Hsiung Feng IIE missile. (NCSIST photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Former Defense Secretary Tsai Ming-hsien (蔡明憲) has said that he believes Taiwan should diversify and increase missile production in order to maintain a sufficient defense capability against China.

Tsai said that in response to Beijing’s deployment of thousands of missiles to intimidate Taipei, the Taiwanese military has been developing offensive capabilities to “strike at the source,” which has become part of the nation’s deterrence strategy and is actually a necessary aspect of asymmetric warfare, Liberty Times reported.

In order to prevent the loss of lives and property in Taiwan, a war in the Taiwan Strait must not take place on land, Tsai said, adding that a missile strike should be used to delay China’s offensive either during or before its People's Liberation Army crosses the strait.

The former defense secretary said that the U.S. has slowly encouraged Taiwan to boost its firepower. He said that over the past decade, the National Chung Shan Institute of Science and Technology has created an “excellent foundation” for missile development. He added that in the past, Taiwan relied on American support but in the end, "We still have to rely on ourselves."

Chang Yen-ting (張延廷), the former Air Force deputy commander, said that if China declares war against Taiwan, it will force a decisive victory during the first battle. Thus, air defense missiles and other related weapons are more effective, he said.

Chang said he believes defensive operations in the strait should no longer be limited to local decisive battles. Instead, he suggested Taiwan consider extending its "spear" and adhere to the adage “The best defense is a good offense” in order to counter a Chinese attack and prolong its survival.
Taiwan
Taiwan defense
missile production
asymmetric warfare
China
Chinese attack

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan rolls out five measures for delta variant monitoring
Taiwan rolls out five measures for delta variant monitoring
2021/08/23 17:59
Nearly two-thirds of fatalities in Taiwan’s April train wreck had standing tickets
Nearly two-thirds of fatalities in Taiwan’s April train wreck had standing tickets
2021/08/23 17:30
'Taiwan Trilogy' production hiatus to be extended until funds secured
'Taiwan Trilogy' production hiatus to be extended until funds secured
2021/08/23 17:28
Taiwan premier pays respects to late Indigenous actor
Taiwan premier pays respects to late Indigenous actor
2021/08/23 17:23
Taiwan legislator invites Lithuanian parliament speaker, politicians to visit
Taiwan legislator invites Lithuanian parliament speaker, politicians to visit
2021/08/23 15:59

Updated : 2021-08-24 16:54 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan Meme takes a pop at China leader Xi Jinping
Taiwan Meme takes a pop at China leader Xi Jinping
Safety, side effects of Taiwan's Medigen COVID vaccine
Safety, side effects of Taiwan's Medigen COVID vaccine
Taiwan rolls out five measures for delta variant monitoring
Taiwan rolls out five measures for delta variant monitoring
Taiwan might extend Level 2 COVID alert until end of 2021
Taiwan might extend Level 2 COVID alert until end of 2021
Taiwan extends Level 2 COVID alert until Sept. 6 but loosens restrictions
Taiwan extends Level 2 COVID alert until Sept. 6 but loosens restrictions
COVID may become endemic: Taiwanese expert
COVID may become endemic: Taiwanese expert
3 adverse reactions to Taiwan's Medigen suspected cases of needle phobia
3 adverse reactions to Taiwan's Medigen suspected cases of needle phobia
Taiwan ‘semiconductor miracle’ can be model for rebuilding US industry: American economist
Taiwan ‘semiconductor miracle’ can be model for rebuilding US industry: American economist
Taiwan culls 154 smuggled rare cats
Taiwan culls 154 smuggled rare cats
Tsai 1st to receive Taiwan-made COVID vaccine
Tsai 1st to receive Taiwan-made COVID vaccine