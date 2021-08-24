Military expert suggests Taiwan increase its missile production to deter Chinese attack

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Former Defense Secretary Tsai Ming-hsien (蔡明憲) has said that he believes Taiwan should diversify and increase missile production in order to maintain a sufficient defense capability against China.

Tsai said that in response to Beijing’s deployment of thousands of missiles to intimidate Taipei, the Taiwanese military has been developing offensive capabilities to “strike at the source,” which has become part of the nation’s deterrence strategy and is actually a necessary aspect of asymmetric warfare, Liberty Times reported.

In order to prevent the loss of lives and property in Taiwan, a war in the Taiwan Strait must not take place on land, Tsai said, adding that a missile strike should be used to delay China’s offensive either during or before its People's Liberation Army crosses the strait.

The former defense secretary said that the U.S. has slowly encouraged Taiwan to boost its firepower. He said that over the past decade, the National Chung Shan Institute of Science and Technology has created an “excellent foundation” for missile development. He added that in the past, Taiwan relied on American support but in the end, "We still have to rely on ourselves."

Chang Yen-ting (張延廷), the former Air Force deputy commander, said that if China declares war against Taiwan, it will force a decisive victory during the first battle. Thus, air defense missiles and other related weapons are more effective, he said.

Chang said he believes defensive operations in the strait should no longer be limited to local decisive battles. Instead, he suggested Taiwan consider extending its "spear" and adhere to the adage “The best defense is a good offense” in order to counter a Chinese attack and prolong its survival.