Top 10 red carpet styles at Taiwan GMAs

Top 10 red carpet outfits at GMAs. Top 10 red carpet outfits at GMAs. (Taiwan News photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Now that the 2021 Golden Melody Awards (GMA) are finished, it's time to look back at the top 10 outfits that graced the red carpet.

The nation's major pop musical event, held Saturday (Aug. 21) at Taipei Music Center, saw a colorful parade of style.



MC of the grand ceremony Huang Lu Tzu Yin (黃路梓茵, Lulu) wore a Marc Jacobs dress, with Tiffany & Co. jewelry. (Taiwan News photo)



Chih Siou (持修), winner of Best New Artist winner last year, wore Louis Vuitton. (Taiwan News photo)



Best Composer winner HUSH suited up in Lacoste, a Weisheng Paris Rhinestones tank top, and Christian Louboutin shoes. (Taiwan News photo)



Whyte, aka ?te, named Best New Artist, showed up with a Longchamp pink dress. Belt: Roseau Frame. Hat: Casa Del Artesano. Sunglasses: Vava Eyewear. (Taiwan News photo)



ØZI looked very charming in a Hugo Boss suit. Watch: BVLGARI Octo Finissimo. Jewelry: BVLGARI B.zero 1 collection. (Taiwan News photo)



Shi Shi (孫盛希) was nominated for Best Female Singer (Mandarin). Dress: David Koma. Jewelry: BVLGARI. Footwear: Christian Louboutin. (Taiwan News photo)



YELLOW (黃宣) wore a Gucci GG canvas single-breasted jacket and a Harry Winston watch. (Taiwan News photo)



Taiwanese rapper E.SO was nominated for Best Male Singer (Mandarin). Suit: Bottega Veneta. Jewelry: Boucheron. (Taiwan News photo)



Actor and award presenter Edward Chen (陳昊森) appeared in a Dior suit and Piaget Possession jewelry. (Taiwan News photo)



Best Female Singer nominee Tracy Su's (蘇慧倫) elegant Maticevski dress made her stand out. (Taiwan News photo)