Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan’s first private rocket gets permission to launch from South Australia

Three Hapith I launches planned before end of 2021, says Taiwan Innovative Space

  204
By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/24 15:42
Taiwan Innovation Space Company's Hapith I rocket.

Taiwan Innovation Space Company's Hapith I rocket. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Innovative Space Company (tiSPACE) has received its first rocket launch permit from the Australian government, the company announced on Monday (Aug. 23).

The Taiwanese company worked with Southern Launch, an Australian company that has its own launch facility in South Australia, and tiSPACE has planned several launches after the first test launch of its Hapith I hybrid rocket. According to CNA, the rocket measures 10 meters in height and 1.5 m in width and weighs three tons at launch.

In a joint media release issued by the Australian Ministry for Industry, Science and Technology and the Ministry for Trade, Tourism and Investment, the approval is described as “an exciting moment that adds to the growing momentum in Australia’s space sector.” The Taiwanese company, which specializes in commercialized space launch technology, said it aims to become one of “the key players in the new frontier of the global commercial space market.”

In 2020, tiSpace attempted to launch the Hapith I rocket in Taitung. However, the launch, which had been delayed once already over land rights issues, was canceled at the last minute due to weather conditions.

The launch had attracted a crowd of roughly 1,000 spectators at Liubetj, the Paiwan village used as the launch site. They, along with locals who had hoped the launch could revive the village’s regressing economy, were ultimately disappointed, CNA reported.

The challenge facing tiSPACE reflects the underdevelopment of Taiwan’s space industry and related infrastructure.

Taiwan's government has taken its first steps to develop a domestic space industry, having passed a new Space Development Act earlier this year in May. In August, “Rocket Uncle” Wu Tsung-hsin (吳宗信) was appointed as director-general of the National Space Organization, and he vowed to build comprehensive infrastructure to promote the development of space technology in the country.
tiSPACE
Australia
South Australia
Space Development Act
Wu Tsung-shinn
National Space Organization
rocket

RELATED ARTICLES

Indian and Australian navies sign agreement
Indian and Australian navies sign agreement
2021/08/20 19:19
Australia's red-hot housing to get hotter, affordability to worsen
Australia's red-hot housing to get hotter, affordability to worsen
2021/08/19 10:52
Sydney lockdown extended statewide as Australia faces 'worst' COVID episode
Sydney lockdown extended statewide as Australia faces 'worst' COVID episode
2021/08/15 12:28
Australia's envoy lays out work priorities in Taiwan
Australia's envoy lays out work priorities in Taiwan
2021/08/14 13:24
Quad talks discuss peace and security in Taiwan Strait
Quad talks discuss peace and security in Taiwan Strait
2021/08/13 16:55

Updated : 2021-08-24 16:53 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan Meme takes a pop at China leader Xi Jinping
Taiwan Meme takes a pop at China leader Xi Jinping
Safety, side effects of Taiwan's Medigen COVID vaccine
Safety, side effects of Taiwan's Medigen COVID vaccine
Taiwan rolls out five measures for delta variant monitoring
Taiwan rolls out five measures for delta variant monitoring
Taiwan might extend Level 2 COVID alert until end of 2021
Taiwan might extend Level 2 COVID alert until end of 2021
Taiwan extends Level 2 COVID alert until Sept. 6 but loosens restrictions
Taiwan extends Level 2 COVID alert until Sept. 6 but loosens restrictions
COVID may become endemic: Taiwanese expert
COVID may become endemic: Taiwanese expert
3 adverse reactions to Taiwan's Medigen suspected cases of needle phobia
3 adverse reactions to Taiwan's Medigen suspected cases of needle phobia
Taiwan ‘semiconductor miracle’ can be model for rebuilding US industry: American economist
Taiwan ‘semiconductor miracle’ can be model for rebuilding US industry: American economist
Taiwan culls 154 smuggled rare cats
Taiwan culls 154 smuggled rare cats
Tsai 1st to receive Taiwan-made COVID vaccine
Tsai 1st to receive Taiwan-made COVID vaccine