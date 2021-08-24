Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan IC distributors expect networking chip demand through Q1 2022

Demand for networking chips expected to continue outstripping supply in second half of 2022

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/24 14:40
Wi-Fi router. (Getty Images)

Wi-Fi router. (Getty Images)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese integrated circuit (IC) distributors are seeing strong demand for Wi-Fi and other networking chips amid the global semiconductor shortage.

Answer Technology, GMI Technology, WPG, and WT Microelectronics have all received orders for Wi-Fi and other networking chips through the first quarter of 2022, DigiTimes cited industry sources as saying on Monday (Aug. 23). Demand for networking chips is expected to continue outstripping supply throughout the second half of 2021, according to the report.

Supplies of Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) chips remain particularly tight, while supplies of Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) chips are not as strained. However, demand for the latter is expected to grow in 2022 for notebook computer and router applications, sources told DigiTimes.

The short supply of networking chips has pushed prices higher, benefiting sales for Taiwan IC distributors. For instance, GMI Technology reported that revenue during the first two quarters of 2021 jumped 44.2% year-on-year to NT$10.53 billion (US$376.87 million), per the report.

On the flip side, because of the ongoing Wi-Fi 5 chip shortage, some customers are delaying purchases of Wi-Fi front-end modules. Orders for true wireless stereo earbud chips have also not performed well in the third quarter, although they may increase during Q4.

The sources also told DigiTimes that demand for Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E chips is expected to grow significantly in 2022.
IC distributors
networking chips
Wi-Fi 5
Wi-Fi 6

Updated : 2021-08-24 15:03 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan Meme takes a pop at China leader Xi Jinping
Taiwan Meme takes a pop at China leader Xi Jinping
Safety, side effects of Taiwan's Medigen COVID vaccine
Safety, side effects of Taiwan's Medigen COVID vaccine
Taiwan rolls out five measures for delta variant monitoring
Taiwan rolls out five measures for delta variant monitoring
Taiwan might extend Level 2 COVID alert until end of 2021
Taiwan might extend Level 2 COVID alert until end of 2021
Taiwan extends Level 2 COVID alert until Sept. 6 but loosens restrictions
Taiwan extends Level 2 COVID alert until Sept. 6 but loosens restrictions
COVID may become endemic: Taiwanese expert
COVID may become endemic: Taiwanese expert
3 adverse reactions to Taiwan's Medigen suspected cases of needle phobia
3 adverse reactions to Taiwan's Medigen suspected cases of needle phobia
Taiwan ‘semiconductor miracle’ can be model for rebuilding US industry: American economist
Taiwan ‘semiconductor miracle’ can be model for rebuilding US industry: American economist
Taiwan culls 154 smuggled rare cats
Taiwan culls 154 smuggled rare cats
Tsai 1st to receive Taiwan-made COVID vaccine
Tsai 1st to receive Taiwan-made COVID vaccine