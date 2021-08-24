Alexa
Taiwan reports 1 local COVID case, 1 death

COVID death brings Taiwan's death toll to 829

  553
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/24 14:22
(Taiwan News, Yuwen Lin image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Tuesday (Aug. 24) reported one new local COVID-19 case, matching the record-low number reported on Aug. 19.

Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced six new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, including five imported infections and one local case. The CECC announced one death, bringing the COVID death toll to 829.

Local cases

Tuesday's sole local case (case No. 16,044) is a Taiwanese male resident of New Taipei City in his 70s. When seeking medical treatment for other reasons on Aug. 22, he was tested for the coronavirus, and the result came back positive for COVID-19 on Aug. 24, with a Ct value of 37.7.

COVID deaths

Chen said that the single death reported on Tuesday, case No. 15,877, is a woman in her 80s with a history of chronic disease and contact with other confirmed cases. She lost her appetite on July 27 and died that same day.

As a family member of case No. 14,851, who had been diagnosed with COVID-19, a post-mortem inspection was carried out on case No. 15,877 on Aug. 5, and she was confirmed to have the virus with a Ct value of 23.8.

Quarantine numbers

Chen pointed out that among the 14,727 cases announced between May 11 and Aug. 22, 13,621, or 92.5%, have been released from quarantine.

Imported cases

According to Chen, the five imported cases reported on Tuesday were all males between the ages of 10 and 40. Between Aug. 12-22, they entered Taiwan from Japan (case Nos. 16,043, 16,045, and 16,048), India (case No. 16,046), and Turkey (case No. 16,047).

COVID case statistics

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 2,524,269 COVID tests, with 2,507,456 coming back negative. Out of the 15,938 confirmed cases, 1,378 were imported, 14,507 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," two were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one was an unresolved case.

A total of 110 people have been removed as confirmed cases, while 14 cases are still under investigation. Up until now, 829 individuals have succumbed to the disease.

Of the 821 deaths from local infections, 408 were in New Taipei; 314 in Taipei; 28 in Keelung; 26 in Taoyuan; 15 in Changhua County; 12 in Hsinchu County; five in Taichung; three in Miaoli County; two each in Yilan and Hualien counties; and one each in Taitung County, Yunlin County, Tainan City, Nantou County, Kaohsiung City, and Pingtung County. The eight other deaths were imported cases.
Updated : 2021-08-24 15:03 GMT+08:00

