Taiwan’s Foxconn Group teams up with car giant Stellantis for technology project

Mobile Drive will focus on infotainment, in-car networks

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/24 14:35
Foxconn and Stellantis have formed the Mobile Drive joint venture (Facebook, Maserati photo). 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Foxconn Technology Group’s FIH Mobile Limited and French-Italian car giant Stellantis have invested a total of US$80 million (NT$2.23 billion) in the joint venture Mobile Drive to produce infotainment and in-car connected systems, reports said Tuesday (Aug. 24).

Foxconn has been actively pursuing deals linked to electric vehicles, while Stellantis was created from the merger of France’s PSA Group, known for brands such as Peugeot and Opel, with Italy’s FCA, which includes FIAT, Chrysler, Alfa Romeo, and Maserati, to form the world’s fourth-largest automaker.

FIH and Stellantis will each control 50% of Mobile Drive, according to an agreement that should be approved by relevant authorities by Oct. 31, with extensions possible until March 31, CNA reported.

The new company will focus on in-car infotainment, telematics, cloud networks, and connected-car technologies in general. FIH projects in Taiwan and in the Chinese city of Shenzhen will form part of the Mobile Drive group. The plants were until now managed by Singapore-registered Foxconn affiliate Wonderful Stars.

The Taiwanese group, best known for its production of Apple iPhones and iPads, has ventured into the automotive sector, launching projects for a car platform and for electric vehicles.
Updated : 2021-08-24 15:03 GMT+08:00

