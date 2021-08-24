Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Petition calls for English teachers to be allowed entry into Taiwan

Foreign Teachers Coalition pens open letter to CECC to allow foreign teachers to enter Taiwan

  176
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/24 14:59
Oliver Ward (top left), David Marchant (top right), Margot Lawler (bottom left), and Zachary Ising (bottom right). (Zachary Ising photos)

Oliver Ward (top left), David Marchant (top right), Margot Lawler (bottom left), and Zachary Ising (bottom right). (Zachary Ising photos)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A group of foreign teachers has launched a petition calling on the head of the Ministry of Health and Welfare and Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) to allow foreign teachers to enter Taiwan.

On Aug. 21, the Foreign Teachers Coalition (FTC) posted a petition on change.org that included a letter to Chen and other leaders from the health ministry calling on them to allow foreign teachers to enter the country amid a travel ban that was imposed in March 2020. The authors of the petition argue that allowing them entry will help Taiwan realize its ambitions to become a bilingual country by 2030 and provide "diversity of perspective," promoting innovation in the country.

According to Zachary Ising, a PhD candidate at West Chester University, the FTC was founded this summer in response to the border restrictions implemented by the CECC in Taiwan. The organization is headed by Oliver Ward, a British teacher from London.

Ising told Taiwan News that current border restrictions preclude many English teachers from entering Taiwan, with many teachers in the group waiting to travel to the country since May of this year. He said that the majority of the foreign teachers in the group are TEFL certified, fully vaccinated, and licensed teachers in their home countries.

He stated that group members simply want to fulfill their contracts, contribute to Taiwan’s competitive education system, and enter the country lawfully. "We all have our work permits and are waiting patiently for permission to enter and for visas to resume processing at TECO locations," Ising said.

The open letter has been co-signed by 58 private schools in Taiwan and the petition has received over 100 signatures thus far.

Those wishing to view or sign the petition can do so by visiting the change.org website.
petition
English Teachers in Taiwan
Teaching English in Taiwan
travel ban
CECC
foreign English teachers
FET
Foreign Teacher's Coalition
FTC
English Teachers

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan rolls out five measures for delta variant monitoring
Taiwan rolls out five measures for delta variant monitoring
2021/08/23 17:59
Taiwan confirms 6 local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 6 local COVID cases
2021/08/22 14:17
Taiwan might extend Level 2 COVID alert until end of 2021
Taiwan might extend Level 2 COVID alert until end of 2021
2021/08/21 20:15
Taiwan ally Palau reports 2 COVID cases imported from Guam
Taiwan ally Palau reports 2 COVID cases imported from Guam
2021/08/21 17:20
13,000 overseas students allowed to enter Taiwan after CECC approval
13,000 overseas students allowed to enter Taiwan after CECC approval
2021/08/21 15:27

Updated : 2021-08-24 15:36 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan Meme takes a pop at China leader Xi Jinping
Taiwan Meme takes a pop at China leader Xi Jinping
Safety, side effects of Taiwan's Medigen COVID vaccine
Safety, side effects of Taiwan's Medigen COVID vaccine
Taiwan rolls out five measures for delta variant monitoring
Taiwan rolls out five measures for delta variant monitoring
Taiwan might extend Level 2 COVID alert until end of 2021
Taiwan might extend Level 2 COVID alert until end of 2021
Taiwan extends Level 2 COVID alert until Sept. 6 but loosens restrictions
Taiwan extends Level 2 COVID alert until Sept. 6 but loosens restrictions
COVID may become endemic: Taiwanese expert
COVID may become endemic: Taiwanese expert
3 adverse reactions to Taiwan's Medigen suspected cases of needle phobia
3 adverse reactions to Taiwan's Medigen suspected cases of needle phobia
Taiwan ‘semiconductor miracle’ can be model for rebuilding US industry: American economist
Taiwan ‘semiconductor miracle’ can be model for rebuilding US industry: American economist
Taiwan culls 154 smuggled rare cats
Taiwan culls 154 smuggled rare cats
Tsai 1st to receive Taiwan-made COVID vaccine
Tsai 1st to receive Taiwan-made COVID vaccine