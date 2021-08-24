Petition calls for English teachers to be allowed entry into Taiwan

Oliver Ward (top left), David Marchant (top right), Margot Lawler (bottom left), and Zachary Ising (bottom right). (Zachary Ising photos) Oliver Ward (top left), David Marchant (top right), Margot Lawler (bottom left), and Zachary Ising (bottom right). (Zachary Ising photos)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A group of foreign teachers has launched a petition calling on the head of the Ministry of Health and Welfare and Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) to allow foreign teachers to enter Taiwan.

On Aug. 21, the Foreign Teachers Coalition (FTC) posted a petition on change.org that included a letter to Chen and other leaders from the health ministry calling on them to allow foreign teachers to enter the country amid a travel ban that was imposed in March 2020. The authors of the petition argue that allowing them entry will help Taiwan realize its ambitions to become a bilingual country by 2030 and provide "diversity of perspective," promoting innovation in the country.

According to Zachary Ising, a PhD candidate at West Chester University, the FTC was founded this summer in response to the border restrictions implemented by the CECC in Taiwan. The organization is headed by Oliver Ward, a British teacher from London.

Ising told Taiwan News that current border restrictions preclude many English teachers from entering Taiwan, with many teachers in the group waiting to travel to the country since May of this year. He said that the majority of the foreign teachers in the group are TEFL certified, fully vaccinated, and licensed teachers in their home countries.

He stated that group members simply want to fulfill their contracts, contribute to Taiwan’s competitive education system, and enter the country lawfully. "We all have our work permits and are waiting patiently for permission to enter and for visas to resume processing at TECO locations," Ising said.

The open letter has been co-signed by 58 private schools in Taiwan and the petition has received over 100 signatures thus far.

Those wishing to view or sign the petition can do so by visiting the change.org website.