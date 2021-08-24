Pfizer makes good on Covid M&A capacity

Test tubes are seen in front of a displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration taken May 21, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration Test tubes are seen in front of a displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration taken May 21, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

NEW YORK, Aug 23 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Pfizer (PFE.N)is taking its Covid-19 vaccine cash bounty and putting it to use . The U.S. drugmaker, valued at $273 billion at Friday's market close, on Monday agreed to buy Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL.TO) for $2.3 billion. At $18.50 per share, the price represents a more than 200% premium to Trillium’s stock price on Friday. That may seem lofty, even by the biotechnology sector's standards, but Pfizer had already bought a $25 million stake last year and, as of Friday, Trillium's stock was down nearly 60% so far in 2021.

It’s also part of Pfizer's broader strategy to develop its portfolio, even though the present is dominated by the coronavirus: The United States on Monday gave its full official approval to the vaccine co-developed with BioNTech to be marketed as Comirnaty read more . Trillium develops treatments for blood cancers like leukemia, which represent about 6% of all cancer cases worldwide last year. Even if the virus is more tenacious than expected , Pfizer has its eye on the future. (By Jennifer Saba)