3 Thai women arrested for prostitution in southern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Three Thai nationals have been arrested on suspicion of prostitution in southern Taiwan

Residents in Tainan's Yongkang District have recently noticed foreign women and a large number of men frequenting an apartment. Suspecting that the women were engaged in prostitution, they informed Yongkang Precinct police.

Police suspected that clients were being lured to the apartment by online advertisements for sexual services and began surveilling the building at No. 1, Guoguang 7th Street, reported the Liberty Times. On Sunday (Aug. 22), officers raided the apartment and immediately encountered a man attempting to leave who confessed that he had just engaged in a transaction with one of the suspects.

As officers continued their search, they discovered that three Thai women were staying in separate rooms. Two of them refused to open their doors.

Officers then ordered the women to "sit down please!" as they rammed the doors open. Once inside, officers seized a large number of condoms and other evidence.

According to the police investigation, the three women ranged in age from 27 to 38 and had entered the country as tourists. They had illegally overstayed their visas and remained in the country since the start of the pandemic.

Yongkang Precinct police emphasized that even though the epidemic alert has been lowered to Level 2, the public should not become complacent. It warned about unscrupulous businesses soliciting customers online to engage in illicit sexual transactions.

After being questioned by police, the women were transferred to the Tainan branch of the National Immigration Agency (NIA) to undergo rapid testing for the coronavirus and be detained as they are investigated for violating the Social Order Maintenance Act (社會秩序維護法) and the Immigration Act (入出國及移民法).

Police vowed to expand their investigation of motels, high-rise buildings, apartments, and residential rental suites to prevent them from becoming illegal sites of prostitution and potential breaches of epidemic prevention.