Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

3 Thai women arrested for prostitution in southern Taiwan

Thai women overstayed tourism visas before pandemic hit

  214
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/24 12:37
(Photo from reader)

(Photo from reader)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Three Thai nationals have been arrested on suspicion of prostitution in southern Taiwan

Residents in Tainan's Yongkang District have recently noticed foreign women and a large number of men frequenting an apartment. Suspecting that the women were engaged in prostitution, they informed Yongkang Precinct police.

Police suspected that clients were being lured to the apartment by online advertisements for sexual services and began surveilling the building at No. 1, Guoguang 7th Street, reported the Liberty Times. On Sunday (Aug. 22), officers raided the apartment and immediately encountered a man attempting to leave who confessed that he had just engaged in a transaction with one of the suspects.

As officers continued their search, they discovered that three Thai women were staying in separate rooms. Two of them refused to open their doors.

Officers then ordered the women to "sit down please!" as they rammed the doors open. Once inside, officers seized a large number of condoms and other evidence.

According to the police investigation, the three women ranged in age from 27 to 38 and had entered the country as tourists. They had illegally overstayed their visas and remained in the country since the start of the pandemic.

Yongkang Precinct police emphasized that even though the epidemic alert has been lowered to Level 2, the public should not become complacent. It warned about unscrupulous businesses soliciting customers online to engage in illicit sexual transactions.

After being questioned by police, the women were transferred to the Tainan branch of the National Immigration Agency (NIA) to undergo rapid testing for the coronavirus and be detained as they are investigated for violating the Social Order Maintenance Act (社會秩序維護法) and the Immigration Act (入出國及移民法).

Police vowed to expand their investigation of motels, high-rise buildings, apartments, and residential rental suites to prevent them from becoming illegal sites of prostitution and potential breaches of epidemic prevention.
prostitution
prostitution ring
sex industry
sex trade
sex trafficking

RELATED ARTICLES

Taipei to crack down on sex industry before bars reopen
Taipei to crack down on sex industry before bars reopen
2021/08/06 16:45
Taiwan, US break up international prostitution ring
Taiwan, US break up international prostitution ring
2021/02/18 17:41
Changhua councilors propose Taiwan's first lawful 'sex trade zone'
Changhua councilors propose Taiwan's first lawful 'sex trade zone'
2020/06/15 17:59
Vietnamese woman arrested for running prostitution ring in S. Taiwan
Vietnamese woman arrested for running prostitution ring in S. Taiwan
2020/03/03 12:50
52, including 36 foreigners, arrested in raid on Taipei brothel
52, including 36 foreigners, arrested in raid on Taipei brothel
2019/10/25 17:20

Updated : 2021-08-24 13:06 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan Meme takes a pop at China leader Xi Jinping
Taiwan Meme takes a pop at China leader Xi Jinping
Safety, side effects of Taiwan's Medigen COVID vaccine
Safety, side effects of Taiwan's Medigen COVID vaccine
Taiwan might extend Level 2 COVID alert until end of 2021
Taiwan might extend Level 2 COVID alert until end of 2021
Taiwan rolls out five measures for delta variant monitoring
Taiwan rolls out five measures for delta variant monitoring
Taiwan extends Level 2 COVID alert until Sept. 6 but loosens restrictions
Taiwan extends Level 2 COVID alert until Sept. 6 but loosens restrictions
COVID may become endemic: Taiwanese expert
COVID may become endemic: Taiwanese expert
Taiwan ‘semiconductor miracle’ can be model for rebuilding US industry: American economist
Taiwan ‘semiconductor miracle’ can be model for rebuilding US industry: American economist
Taiwan culls 154 smuggled rare cats
Taiwan culls 154 smuggled rare cats
3 adverse reactions to Taiwan's Medigen suspected cases of needle phobia
3 adverse reactions to Taiwan's Medigen suspected cases of needle phobia
Tsai 1st to receive Taiwan-made COVID vaccine
Tsai 1st to receive Taiwan-made COVID vaccine