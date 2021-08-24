Four Taiwanese shows nominated at international TV series festival

Taiwanese dramas will be screened at Series Mania film festival. (Facebook, The Amazing Grace of Σ photo) Taiwanese dramas will be screened at Series Mania film festival. (Facebook, The Amazing Grace of Σ photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Several Taiwanese TV dramas have been nominated at the Series Mania festival in France.

International TV series festival Series Mania will take place in the northern France city of Lille from Aug. 26 until Sept. 2. During this period, the Taiwan Creative Content Agency (TAICCA) will host an online pavilion themed "Rollin' on with Taiwan Series" that features 41 Taiwanese shows produced by 23 companies.

Four Taiwanese productions have been nominated by the festival's organizers in three different sections. Lesbian drama "Fragrance of First Flower" is nominated for the Short Forms Competition, marking the first time a Taiwanese show has made it to the list.

As for the Forum Exclusives section, two Taiwanese productions, "Who Killed the Good Man" and cult drama "The Amazing Grace of Σ," will be screened, along with 19 other international works. "The Amazing Grace of Σ" draws inspiration from a true story and stars award-winning actor Yao Chun-yao (姚淳耀) and famed singer Wu Keng-lin (吳庚霖), better known as Aaron Yan (炎亞綸).

Written by female Taiwanese novelist Sha Tang (沙棠), mystery title "The Spectator in Samaji" has been nominated in the "Book-to-Screen" category, becoming the only Mandarin creation among the 10 nominees from around the world.

TAICCA Chairperson Ting Hsiao-Ching (丁曉菁) pointed out that international workshops and forums will be co-hosted with the festival. The TAICCA also invited international buyers to participate in the Taiwan Creative Content Fest, which is slated to kick off in November.