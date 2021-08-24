Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Taiwan races against time to curb spread of African swine fever

Central, local governments working hard nationwide to trace potentially infected meat

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/24 10:54
Premier Su Tseng-chang tells Customs Administration to crack down on delinquent importers.

Premier Su Tseng-chang tells Customs Administration to crack down on delinquent importers. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Following the discovery of smuggled meat products infected with the African swine fever (ASF) virus in New Taipei City on Thursday (Aug. 19), the central and local governments alike have taken steps to prevent its spread.

Over 70 kilograms of meat products imported illegally by Vietnamese vendors were seized and subsequently found to be contaminated with ASF. Though the food was quickly destroyed, the incident triggered an alarm, as for over three years, the Taiwanese government has worked tirelessly to prevent ASF from entering the country.

As of Monday evening (Aug. 23), the National Police Agency had searched 1,297 sites across 22 cities and counties and found 19 meat products suspected to have been smuggled in from Vietnam, according to CNA. Items seized include various processed and unprocessed meats, moon cakes, and sauces.

Taiwan races against time to curb spread of African swine fever
Vietnam-made pork floss seized in Tainan. (CNA photo)

Local farmers feeding pigs food waste marks another focal point of this crackdown. The Environment Protection Administration said on Monday that it would audit all pig farmers that use food waste within two days; so far no offenses have been reported.

While visiting a food waste-cooking workshop, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) said that to prevent food waste from becoming a medium for the spread of ASF, it should be cooked for at least an hour and reach a core temperature of at least 90 degrees Celsius. He also said the government has for two years been encouraging pig farmers to use pig feed instead to decrease the chances of ASF-infected waste reaching Taiwan’s pig population.

Taiwan races against time to curb spread of African swine fever
Premier Su visits Taoyuan workshop where food waste is cooked. (CNA photo)

According to UDN, the premier was very dissatisfied with the Customs Administration for letting ASF slip through the border and thus end Taiwan’s success at keeping the virus out for the last three years. He said businesses should be taught that those who break the law must pay a heavy price.

The Ministry of Justice issued a statement condemning smugglers who risk the nation’s health for profit, saying it is currently investigating the sources of these activities.
African swine fever
ASF
food waste
smuggling
smuggled meat
meat products
pig farming

RELATED ARTICLES

Vietnamese mother-daughter pair detained for smuggling African swine fever-infected pork
Vietnamese mother-daughter pair detained for smuggling African swine fever-infected pork
2021/08/23 13:56
Taiwan animal rights groups condemn killing of 154 cats by government agency
Taiwan animal rights groups condemn killing of 154 cats by government agency
2021/08/22 09:58
Taiwan culls 154 smuggled rare cats
Taiwan culls 154 smuggled rare cats
2021/08/21 19:55
Taiwan harbor worker reports cigarette smuggling to authorities despite bribe
Taiwan harbor worker reports cigarette smuggling to authorities despite bribe
2021/07/29 17:39
Taiwan security officials sentenced to over 10 years for cigarette smuggling
Taiwan security officials sentenced to over 10 years for cigarette smuggling
2021/06/11 17:42

Updated : 2021-08-24 11:00 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan Meme takes a pop at China leader Xi Jinping
Taiwan Meme takes a pop at China leader Xi Jinping
Safety, side effects of Taiwan's Medigen COVID vaccine
Safety, side effects of Taiwan's Medigen COVID vaccine
Taiwan might extend Level 2 COVID alert until end of 2021
Taiwan might extend Level 2 COVID alert until end of 2021
Taiwan rolls out five measures for delta variant monitoring
Taiwan rolls out five measures for delta variant monitoring
Taiwan extends Level 2 COVID alert until Sept. 6 but loosens restrictions
Taiwan extends Level 2 COVID alert until Sept. 6 but loosens restrictions
COVID may become endemic: Taiwanese expert
COVID may become endemic: Taiwanese expert
Taiwan ‘semiconductor miracle’ can be model for rebuilding US industry: American economist
Taiwan ‘semiconductor miracle’ can be model for rebuilding US industry: American economist
Taiwan culls 154 smuggled rare cats
Taiwan culls 154 smuggled rare cats
Tsai 1st to receive Taiwan-made COVID vaccine
Tsai 1st to receive Taiwan-made COVID vaccine
3 adverse reactions to Taiwan's Medigen suspected cases of needle phobia
3 adverse reactions to Taiwan's Medigen suspected cases of needle phobia