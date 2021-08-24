Lottery player wins NT$2.7 billion Power Lottery jackpot in New Taipei

People at Taiwan Lottery store in New Taipei celebrate NT$2.7 billion jackpot win. People at Taiwan Lottery store in New Taipei celebrate NT$2.7 billion jackpot win. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A lucky lottery player on Monday (Aug. 23) won the NT$2.7 billion Power Lottery (威力彩) jackpot, the third-highest payout in history.

After 41 consecutive draws without a winner, the winning Power Lottery (威力彩) number was announced on Monday night. One person took home the NT$2.7 billion jackpot, while four people won the second prize of NT$16.7 million.

The prize was awarded to a lottery participant at a Taiwan Lottery shop on No. 2 Aiguo Road in New Taipei City's Sanxia District. The winning amount is the highest this year and the third-highest in the history of the Power Lottery. After 20% ​in income tax is deducted, the winner will still receive a cool NT$2.16 billion.

After receiving notice of the big prize, the shop's clerk was cited by CNA as saying that the mood at the store was "very high." The shop had previously not seen any major winners other than a scratchcard (刮刮樂) prize of NT$100,000.

The clerk said the big win was a welcome respite from the pressures of the pandemic. He theorized that a "golden horned frog" figurine he had placed in the shop at the beginning of the year had brought good luck.

According to the clerk, the winning numbers had been sold as a set of numbers provided by the shop. He said that the winning customer had bought several of these sets at a time and that one of them contained the matching jackpot digits.

According to Taiwan Lottery statistics, the highest single prize in the history of the Power Lottery was NT$3.004 billion, which was awarded on April 23, 2015, after 29 draws without a winner. The second-highest jackpot recorded for the Power Lottery was the NT$2.87 billion claimed after 40 draws.