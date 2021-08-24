Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

US Senator praises Lithuania's relations with Taiwan

Ted Cruz pledges American support for Lithuania as it faces Chinese pressure over Taiwan ties

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/24 09:40
U.S. Senator Ted Cruz.

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — U.S. Senator Ted Cruz on Monday (Aug. 23) penned a letter to Lithuania’s envoy to the U.S. Audra Plepyte, praising her country’s government for expanding ties with Taiwan by mutually establishing representative offices.

Cruz described Taiwan as “a beacon of democracy, freedom, and economic prosperity,” which are values that go against everything China stands for. He added that Beijing seeks to de-legitimize Taiwan’s sovereignty by “eroding Taiwan's diplomatic and national security.”

Cruz said that Beijing has used many strategies to do so, including bribery and blackmail. Though China has created enemies this way, its efforts to politically isolate Taiwan have largely been successful, he said.

However, Lithuania deepening economic relations with Taiwan will benefit both countries and will be in line with the U.S.’ commitment to standing against authoritarianism, which the Baltic nation is very familiar with, the senator said.

Cruz said that Lithuania will continue to face “sustained, furious, and serious retaliation” from Beijing over its support for Taiwan. Nevertheless, he assured Plepyte that Washington will help the Baltic nation to counter Chinese pressure as it expands relations with Taiwan.

On Saturday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis to reaffirm the strength of bilateral relations and discuss Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko’s violent, repressive rule. Blinken also stressed Washington’s “ironclad solidarity” with Lithuania as the latter faces “coercive behavior” from China, according to U.S. State Department Spokesperson Ned Price.
Ted Cruz
U.S. Senator
Taiwan
Lithuania
U.S.
Audra Plepyte

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan rolls out five measures for delta variant monitoring
Taiwan rolls out five measures for delta variant monitoring
2021/08/23 17:59
Nearly two-thirds of fatalities in Taiwan’s April train wreck had standing tickets
Nearly two-thirds of fatalities in Taiwan’s April train wreck had standing tickets
2021/08/23 17:30
'Taiwan Trilogy' production hiatus to be extended until funds secured
'Taiwan Trilogy' production hiatus to be extended until funds secured
2021/08/23 17:28
Taiwan premier pays respects to late Indigenous actor
Taiwan premier pays respects to late Indigenous actor
2021/08/23 17:23
Taiwan legislator invites Lithuanian parliament speaker, politicians to visit
Taiwan legislator invites Lithuanian parliament speaker, politicians to visit
2021/08/23 15:59

Updated : 2021-08-24 10:59 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan Meme takes a pop at China leader Xi Jinping
Taiwan Meme takes a pop at China leader Xi Jinping
Safety, side effects of Taiwan's Medigen COVID vaccine
Safety, side effects of Taiwan's Medigen COVID vaccine
Taiwan might extend Level 2 COVID alert until end of 2021
Taiwan might extend Level 2 COVID alert until end of 2021
Taiwan rolls out five measures for delta variant monitoring
Taiwan rolls out five measures for delta variant monitoring
Taiwan extends Level 2 COVID alert until Sept. 6 but loosens restrictions
Taiwan extends Level 2 COVID alert until Sept. 6 but loosens restrictions
COVID may become endemic: Taiwanese expert
COVID may become endemic: Taiwanese expert
Taiwan ‘semiconductor miracle’ can be model for rebuilding US industry: American economist
Taiwan ‘semiconductor miracle’ can be model for rebuilding US industry: American economist
Taiwan culls 154 smuggled rare cats
Taiwan culls 154 smuggled rare cats
Tsai 1st to receive Taiwan-made COVID vaccine
Tsai 1st to receive Taiwan-made COVID vaccine
3 adverse reactions to Taiwan's Medigen suspected cases of needle phobia
3 adverse reactions to Taiwan's Medigen suspected cases of needle phobia