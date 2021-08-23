Alexa
Taiwan's Kenting National Park to allow swimming from Tuesday

Swimming, snorkeling, all other water activities to be allowed

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/23 21:31
(Pixabay photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Kenting National Park Headquarters on Monday (Aug. 23) announced that it will adjust its guidelines regarding sea sports by permitting the full range of activities, including swimming and snorkeling, from Tuesday.

The announcement came two days after the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said that sea swimming, snorkeling, and other water activities can be resumed in accordance with guidelines, CNA reported.

According to the park headquarters, all beaches and coastal areas set up to comply with rules regarding contact tracing can be opened for commercial operation. These locales include Baishawan, the right side of the Third Nuclear Power Plant’s water outlet (including Little Bali), the west side of the Houbi Lake waterway, the lake’s lagoon area, Nanwan, Xiaowan, Sail Rock, and the Fishing Village Park.

The park said that organized sea activities, such as snorkeling and scuba diving tours, must be operated at 50% capacity, with a snorkeling tour not exceeding five people and a scuba diving or free diving tour not exceeding four people.

In addition, stand up paddleboarding, canoeing, surfing, and jet ski parasailing are already allowed. However, the distance between jet skis must be over one meter, while only one person is allowed per canoe or paddleboard.
Updated : 2021-08-23 22:07 GMT+08:00

