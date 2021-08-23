Sa Sa Obtains Sole Distributorship of Renowned Korean Health and Beauty Brand "BB Lab"

Seizing Business Opportunities amid Pandemic to

Strengthen Health & Fitness Product Portfolio





HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 23 August 2021 - Sa Sa International Holdings Limited ("Sa Sa" or the "Group", stock code: 0178) is actively expanding its health & fitness product portfolio, and has obtained the sole distributorship of the renowned Korean health and beauty brand "BB Lab" for the markets of Hong Kong and Macau SARs. BB Lab's collagen powder products are sold across Sa Sa's retail stores in Hong Kong and Macau SARs and its shopping website (Sasa.com), as well as various online sales channels. It is Sa Sa's strategy to introduce more health & fitness brands to enrich its product portfolio and seize ever-growing opportunities in the health sector.





A pop-up store dedicated to selling BB Lab products is set up at Sa Sa Supreme, the lifestyle concept store of Sa Sa located in Causeway Bay, in the hope of attracting younger local consumers and bolstering sales.





With the aim of helping consumers radiate beauty from the inside out, the Group is determined to develop its health & fitness product segment and has actively introduced a number of popular products starting from the beginning of this year including Zone ABC Juice with slimming effect, the Lemona Alive Lactobacillus, the slimming jelly from SNP, and the newly introduced collagen powder products from BB Lab. This will offer consumers in the Hong Kong and Macau SARs more options in the health & fitness product category. Currently, the Group is selling around 300 stock keeping units (SKUs) of health & fitness products from approximately 100 brands in the Hong Kong and Macau SARs.

Consumers are more health-conscious than ever due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Benefitting from the growing consumer demand, the sales of Sa Sa's health & fitness products in the Hong Kong and Macau SARs during the quarter of April to June this year increased by more than 110% year-on-year, and over 40% quarter-on-quarter. The Group is optimistic towards the market potential of the health & fitness segment. Through expanding this business segment, the Group believes that it will be able to attract more consumers, thereby boosting Sa Sa's market share in the Hong Kong and Macau SARs.





Dr Simon Kwok, SBS, JP, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Group, said, "As a 'one-stop beauty product specialty store', Sa Sa has always been committed to sourcing high-quality beauty products from around the world. We make timely adjustments to our product portfolio and introduce new products to satisfy ever-evolving consumer preferences. The COVID-19 pandemic has sparked consumers' ardent demand for health & fitness products, which is bringing new impetus for growth to the Group. In the future, we will continue to introduce more exclusive brands to enrich our health & fitness product portfolio, aiming to bring more diversified and quality products to our customers. This move will enable Sa Sa to enhance market penetration in the Hong Kong and Macau SARs, and strengthen our overall competitiveness and business performance."





As part of the product portfolio expansion strategy, the Group has introduced five products from the Korean brand BB Lab to the Hong Kong and Macau SARs. Among them, the BB Lab collagen powder products and slimming tablets endorsed by the well-known Korean celebrity Yoona from Girls' Generation are particularly popular. A pop-up store dedicated to selling BB Lab products is set up at Sa Sa Supreme, the lifestyle concept store of Sa Sa located in Causeway Bay, in the hope of attracting younger local consumers and bolstering sales, leveraging the celebrity effect. Apart from the physical retail stores and shopping website of Sa Sa, BB Lab products will also be distributed to various online sales channels of the Group. With the opening of BB Lab's pop-up store, the Group hopes to enhance market exposure, increase market penetration in the health & fitness sector, and give new impetus to future business growth.





About Sa Sa

Sa Sa is a leading beauty product retailing group in Asia. It provides diverse quality products under more than 600 brands ranging from skincare, fragrance, make-up, hair care and body care products as well as health & fitness products. Embracing the proven concept of "one-stop beauty product specialty store", Sa Sa operates more than 230 retail stores in the Hong Kong and Macau SARs, Mainland China and Malaysia, as well as offering customers a convenient shopping experience across multiple online platforms.





Listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 1997, the Group is included in the FTSE World Index Series, MSCI Index Series and S&P Index Series. It has been a constituent member of Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index since 2011.





#SaSa