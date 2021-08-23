'Taiwan Trilogy' production hiatus to be extended until funds secured

Production of director Wei Te-sheng's (魏德聖) Taiwan Trilogy is once again delayed. Production of director Wei Te-sheng's (魏德聖) Taiwan Trilogy is once again delayed. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese director Wei Te-sheng’s (魏德聖) new project titled ‘Taiwan Trilogy’ has been delayed once again, the production announced in a press release on Monday (Aug. 23).

Wei listed four major reasons for the delay: the pandemic obstructing international collaboration, torrential rain and storms damaging sets under construction, heightened costs due to the pandemic and weather, and faltering investors amidst the COVID outbreak.

This announcement came after an initial two-month delay of the production start date and later reports of the production being canceled, which started circulating around the end of June. At that time, Wei had issued a statement emphasizing that the production was put on hiatus and not canceled and that production would still begin as planned.

The production said it will continue to prioritize completing the live-action films while considering other possibilities for the project, such as making animated versions. However, Wei said he cannot continue to tie up crew and cast members, as “they still have families to feed, and still need to make a living.”



So far, all funds raised have been used on research, set construction, prop and costume making, casting, and other related pre-production work. Wei said he is frustrated to have to make the announcement for the continued hiatus, and he apologized to all cast and crew members who have already devoted time and effort.

Wei Te-sheng, known for his box-office hit “Cape No.7” and historical epic “Seediq Bale” film series, first announced his plans for making a trilogy centered on 17th century Taiwan in 2017. Casting for the films began as early as 2018, and in August 2020, Wei launched a public fundraiser, attracting fans to donate in support of the project.

At the height of pre-production, Wei’s production company had employed over 200 crew members, and engaged several international teams working in various aspects, such as production design, visual effects, stunts, and animal wrangling. The production was reportedly spending NT$50 million (US$1.79 million) a month prior to its sudden halt.