Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Environment

Why do corals spawn simultaneously? Taiwan's Academia Sinica solves 40-year mystery

Team of Taiwanese and Japanese scientists finally finds key factor that triggers mass coral spawning annually

  119
By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/23 16:39
(CNA, Tsai Yung-chun photo)

(CNA, Tsai Yung-chun photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A recent study led by Academia Sinica’s Biodiversity Research Center that found moonrise timing as the key factor behind coral spawning has been published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America (PNAS).

In the latter part of the lunar cycle, the timing of moonrise shifts to after sunset as the full moon returns to a new moon. According to Dr. Lin Che-hung Lin (林哲宏), Dr. Yoko Nozawa, and other colleagues, test results have suggested that moonlight suppresses spawning; therefore, “this period of darkness between sunset and moonrise triggers synchronized mass spawning.”

Lin and Nozawa’s research studied a particular species of coral known as “Dipsastraea speciosa” which is found in tropical regions. However, they expect their conclusion is applicable to other coral species, as they share common spawning characteristics.

The study was jointly supported by Taiwan’s Academia Sinica and the Japan Society for the Promotion of Science.

Since the discovery of corals’ mass spawning phenomenon by Australian scientists in the 1980s, the scientific community has known that factors such as water temperature, tide, salinity levels, day length, and lunar cycle all affected coral spawning.

However, scientists were baffled by what exactly controls the synchronized release of corals’ gametes. The synchronization is crucial to the species’ reproduction and survival, as it increases the rate of fertilization.

Mass coral spawning is regarded as an exciting event by many thalassophiles around the world. It is described as an underwater blizzard, an underwater starry sky, and as “one of the most spectacular events to occur on the Barrier Reef” by an Australian government website.

Earlier this year in May, UDN and the National Museum of Marine Biology and Aquarium joined Kenting National Park to livestream the mass spawning event of corals in Kenting.
Corals
Academia Sinica
Biodiversity
PNAS
Japan
scientists
mass coral spawning

RELATED ARTICLES

COVID may become endemic: Taiwanese expert
COVID may become endemic: Taiwanese expert
2021/08/22 16:04
East Taiwan's Fushan Fish Reserve to reopen after two months
East Taiwan's Fushan Fish Reserve to reopen after two months
2021/08/21 10:00
Japan, Taiwan ruling parties to hold 1st-ever security talks over China threat
Japan, Taiwan ruling parties to hold 1st-ever security talks over China threat
2021/08/19 11:36
Taiwan groups observe World War II memorial day for 'comfort women'
Taiwan groups observe World War II memorial day for 'comfort women'
2021/08/14 17:56
Quad talks discuss peace and security in Taiwan Strait
Quad talks discuss peace and security in Taiwan Strait
2021/08/13 16:55

Updated : 2021-08-23 17:32 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan Meme takes a pop at China leader Xi Jinping
Taiwan Meme takes a pop at China leader Xi Jinping
Taiwan extends Level 2 COVID alert until Sept. 6 but loosens restrictions
Taiwan extends Level 2 COVID alert until Sept. 6 but loosens restrictions
Taiwan might extend Level 2 COVID alert until end of 2021
Taiwan might extend Level 2 COVID alert until end of 2021
9 taboos to avoid during Taiwan's Ghost Festival
9 taboos to avoid during Taiwan's Ghost Festival
Video shows 2 venomous many-banded kraits 'fighting' in Taipei riverside park
Video shows 2 venomous many-banded kraits 'fighting' in Taipei riverside park
Taiwan culls 154 smuggled rare cats
Taiwan culls 154 smuggled rare cats
COVID may become endemic: Taiwanese expert
COVID may become endemic: Taiwanese expert
13,000 overseas students allowed to enter Taiwan after CECC approval
13,000 overseas students allowed to enter Taiwan after CECC approval
Taiwan bans import of pit bulls over safety concerns
Taiwan bans import of pit bulls over safety concerns
Taiwan ‘semiconductor miracle’ can be model for rebuilding US industry: American economist
Taiwan ‘semiconductor miracle’ can be model for rebuilding US industry: American economist