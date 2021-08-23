Alexa
China hits Lithuania with further sanctions over its ties with Taiwan

Lithuanian companies find doing business with China more difficult

  239
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/23 15:41
Flag of Lithuania. (Getty Images)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China is imposing additional sanctions on Lithuania as revenge for pursuing closer relations with Taiwan.

Companies in the agricultural sector and timber industry of the Baltic country have complained about trade restrictions from China amid heightened political tensions. The latest obstacles from Beijing include the denial of import permits and accusations of substandard pest management, reported CNA.

The trade woes are believed to stem from Lithuania’s overtures to Taiwan by allowing it to set up an office using the name "Taiwan," which enraged China. In response, Beijing has recalled its envoy to Lithuania and arbitrarily halted rail freights earlier this month.

The series of punishments are intended as a warning for others, said Matas Maldeikis, chairman of the Lithuanian Parliamentary Group for Relations with Taiwan.

Global Times, a mouthpiece of the Chinese Communist Party, slammed Lithuania in an article on Aug. 21 for “siding with the U.S. by provoking China over the Taiwan question.” Describing it as a “chess piece,” the article said the Baltic country risks being cornered into isolation.

Lithuania President Gitanas Nauseda has insisted the nation can determine with whom it wishes to develop ties. The U.S. has so far been supportive of Lithuania, after Secretary of State Antony Blinken told the Baltic country's foreign minister in a phone call on Saturday (Aug. 21) that the U.S. will help it resist pressure from China over relations with Taiwan, according to Reuters.
