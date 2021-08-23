Philippines confirms community transmission of delta in Metro Manila

Health worker performs a COVID-19 test on a man at a hospital in Manila, Philippines on Monday, April 26, 2021. Health worker performs a COVID-19 test on a man at a hospital in Manila, Philippines on Monday, April 26, 2021. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Philippine Department of Health (DOH) on Monday (Aug. 23) announced 466 new cases of the delta variant of COVID-19 and declared that community transmission of the strain is taking place in at least two core regions of the country.

On Monday, the DOH announced that of the 466 new delta variant cases, 442 are local cases. The areas where delta cases were reported include 201 in Metro Manila, 69 in Central Luzon, 52 cases in Western Visayas, 49 in Calabarzon, 19 cases in Central Visayas, 14 in Mimaropa, 11 in Davao, seven in Cagayan Valley, seven cases in Soccsksargen, six cases in Northern Mindanao, four cases in Bicol, and three in Ilocos.

This brings the total number of delta cases reported in the Philippines to 1,273. That day, the Philippines also reported 2,322 alpha variant cases, 2,588 beta variant cases, and 41 P.3 variant cases.

The DOH stressed that there is not yet enough evidence to conclude that community transmission of the delta variant is taking place across the Philippines. However, it did confirm that community transmission of the delta strain is occurring in Calabarzon and Metro Manila.

Since the start of the pandemic, the Philippines has reported 1,839,635 cases and 31,810 deaths.