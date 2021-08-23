Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Philippines confirms community transmission of delta in Metro Manila

DOH confirms 466 cases of delta variant of COVID, confirms community transmission in Calabarzon, Metro Manila

  266
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/23 16:13
Health worker performs a COVID-19 test on a man at a hospital in Manila, Philippines on Monday, April 26, 2021.

Health worker performs a COVID-19 test on a man at a hospital in Manila, Philippines on Monday, April 26, 2021. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Philippine Department of Health (DOH) on Monday (Aug. 23) announced 466 new cases of the delta variant of COVID-19 and declared that community transmission of the strain is taking place in at least two core regions of the country.

On Monday, the DOH announced that of the 466 new delta variant cases, 442 are local cases. The areas where delta cases were reported include 201 in Metro Manila, 69 in Central Luzon, 52 cases in Western Visayas, 49 in Calabarzon, 19 cases in Central Visayas, 14 in Mimaropa, 11 in Davao, seven in Cagayan Valley, seven cases in Soccsksargen, six cases in Northern Mindanao, four cases in Bicol, and three in Ilocos.

This brings the total number of delta cases reported in the Philippines to 1,273. That day, the Philippines also reported 2,322 alpha variant cases, 2,588 beta variant cases, and 41 P.3 variant cases.

The DOH stressed that there is not yet enough evidence to conclude that community transmission of the delta variant is taking place across the Philippines. However, it did confirm that community transmission of the delta strain is occurring in Calabarzon and Metro Manila.

Since the start of the pandemic, the Philippines has reported 1,839,635 cases and 31,810 deaths.
Delta variant of COVID-19
Philippines
Covid cases in Philippines
Manila
community transmission
delta
delta variant

RELATED ARTICLES

Drugs seized at Taiwan’s COVID quarantine centers
Drugs seized at Taiwan’s COVID quarantine centers
2021/08/20 16:31
Delta case imported to Taiwan from China points to cluster in Fujian
Delta case imported to Taiwan from China points to cluster in Fujian
2021/08/20 16:22
New Philippines representative eager to expand bilateral cooperation with Taiwan
New Philippines representative eager to expand bilateral cooperation with Taiwan
2021/08/16 14:29
Taiwan records 40 imported COVID cases infected after being vaccinated
Taiwan records 40 imported COVID cases infected after being vaccinated
2021/08/14 17:44
Taiwan-based sandal startup raising funds to empower slum communities in Philippines
Taiwan-based sandal startup raising funds to empower slum communities in Philippines
2021/08/13 18:30

Updated : 2021-08-23 17:32 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan Meme takes a pop at China leader Xi Jinping
Taiwan Meme takes a pop at China leader Xi Jinping
Taiwan extends Level 2 COVID alert until Sept. 6 but loosens restrictions
Taiwan extends Level 2 COVID alert until Sept. 6 but loosens restrictions
Taiwan might extend Level 2 COVID alert until end of 2021
Taiwan might extend Level 2 COVID alert until end of 2021
9 taboos to avoid during Taiwan's Ghost Festival
9 taboos to avoid during Taiwan's Ghost Festival
Video shows 2 venomous many-banded kraits 'fighting' in Taipei riverside park
Video shows 2 venomous many-banded kraits 'fighting' in Taipei riverside park
Taiwan culls 154 smuggled rare cats
Taiwan culls 154 smuggled rare cats
COVID may become endemic: Taiwanese expert
COVID may become endemic: Taiwanese expert
13,000 overseas students allowed to enter Taiwan after CECC approval
13,000 overseas students allowed to enter Taiwan after CECC approval
Taiwan bans import of pit bulls over safety concerns
Taiwan bans import of pit bulls over safety concerns
Taiwan ‘semiconductor miracle’ can be model for rebuilding US industry: American economist
Taiwan ‘semiconductor miracle’ can be model for rebuilding US industry: American economist