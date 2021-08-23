Taiwan legislator invites Lithuanian parliament speaker, politicians to visit

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Democratic Progressive Legislator and head of the Taiwan-Baltic nation Parliamentary Friendship Association Chiu Chih-wei (邱志偉) has sent letters to Lithuanian Parliament (Seimas) Speaker Viktorija Cmilyte-Nielsen, Lithuanian PM Matas Maldeikis, and Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee Zygimantas Pavilionis, inviting them to visit Taiwan once the pandemic subsides.

In the letters, Chiu said that the Seimas has played an important role in nurturing the friendship between Taiwan and Lithuania. He also thanked the Baltic nation’s government for its “wholehearted support” for bilateral relations, Liberty Times reported.

Multiple Central and Eastern European countries have recently ramped up their ties with Taiwan, including Lithuania, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic, as demonstrated by their generous vaccine donations to the East Asian country. Additionally, Taiwan and Lithuania have agreed to mutually establish representative offices this year, while Taiwan has recently inked a criminal justice cooperation agreement with Slovakia.

Last September, Czech Senate President Milos Vystrcil led a delegation to Taiwan to promote Taiwan-Czech economic, trade, and investment links.

Next month, a Slovakian delegation is reportedly scheduled to arrive in Taiwan to bolster bilateral ties. People familiar with the matter said the delegation will include officials and business representatives and will be led by Deputy Economy Minister Karol Galek. However, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has not confirmed when the visit will happen.

In order to strengthen the link between Taiwan and Europe, the Legislative Yuan’s Taiwan-Baltic nation Parliamentary Friendship Association held a press conference on Aug. 10, suggesting that the government strengthen diplomatic relations with Central and Eastern Europe by inviting Cmilyte-Nielsen to visit.